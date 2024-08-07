Palantir Forecast 2024: 5 Analysts Raise PLTR Stock Price Target

It’s been a great few days for Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR). Following an impressive earnings report, PLTR stock is up 5% today and has been up nearly 30% since the beginning of the week.
For the quarter ended June 30, Palantir reported revenue growth of 27% to $678 million, topping the analyst estimate for $652.8 million.
Palantir’s government revenue was a significant contributor to overall revenue, growing by 23% to $371 million and beating the estimate of $346.6 million. Its commercial sales grew by 33% to $307 million and was in line with the analyst estimate.
Guidance was also a major focus for Palantir’s earnings and the big data analytics company delivered. Palantir expects between $697 and $701 million of revenue for the third quarter, well ahead of the estimate for $679.1 million.
For 2024, Palantir raised its revenue guidance to between $2.742 and $2.75 billion, up from between $2.68 and $2.69 billion.
PLTR Stock: Analysts Raise Price Targets Following Earnings
Palantir received several price target upgrades following its earnings report.
First up is Goldman Sachs, which raised its target to $16 from $14 while maintaining a “neutral” rating. Analyst Gabriela Borges left her rating unchanged as she believes that Palantir has already priced in any momentum from artificial intelligence (AI). She notes that PLTR trades at a 0.86x multiple based on EV/sales/growth compared to software competitors, growing revenue at 20% and trading at an average multiple of 0.4x.
At the same time, Borges characterized Palantir as “uniquely positioned to benefit from medium-term enterprise AI engagements given its ability to structure data, upgrade IT infrastructure and custom build AI applications.”
Bank of America is much more bullish and raised its target to $28 from $30 while maintaining a “buy” rating. Analyst Mariana Perez Mora believes that the AI trade has slowed in recent weeks, although Palantir stands out as a leader.
“As it was with the gold rush, the real benefactors were the entrepreneurs that supported the rush,” said Mora. “This is where we continue to see PLTR’s ultimate benefactor – the entrepreneur – the digital axe supplier that is still standing tall now that the AI tourists have started to depart.”
Elsewhere, Wedbush raised its target to $38 from $35, Mizuho raised to $24 from $22 and Deutsche Bank raised to $21 from $20.
