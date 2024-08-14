PTON Stock Alert: Why Are Peloton Shares Riding Lower Today

Let's dive into why Peloton is making a big move lower today

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Aug 14, 2024, 1:36 pm EDT
  • Peloton (PTON) stock is slumping more than 4% today despite a key partnership announcement.
  • The partnership will see Fitbit watches have Peloton classes integrated into the devices, in addition to other product upgrades.
  • Investors are clearly unsure of how this improves Peloton’s business model moving forward.
PTON stock - PTON Stock Alert: Why Are Peloton Shares Riding Lower Today

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) stock is making a rather surprising move lower today. At the time of this writing, PTON stock is down more than 4% despite the company announcing a rather intriguing partnership with Google and Fitbit parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) to bring Peloton classes to Fitbit smartwatches.

This partnership is aimed at improving the utility that Fitbit watches provide users. In addition to a number of other upgrades Alphabet announced during its Google event this week, providing users with access to Peloton classes on their watches is certainly intriguing.

One might think that PTON stock would rise on such an announcement, given the reach Fitbits have within the fitness community. Let’s dive into why that’s clearly not the case today.

PTON Stock Plunges on Key Partnership Announcement

From my perspective, the key issue the market appears to be pricing in with this product collaboration seems to be the perception that Peloton’s days as a manufacturer of high-margin exercise equipment and physical products are over.

Indeed, the company has been losing money at this business for quite some time. Supply-chain issues during the pandemic (in combination with incredible demand) led to over-production of many of the company’s core products and ultimate price cutting down the line, which hurt margins.

The company’s subscription business for its online classes has seen some growth of late. But the question around whether Peloton can exist on its own is one many have been asking for some time.

While this partnership should improve the company’s reach and generate a likely bump in subscriptions for its classes, it’s also possible that users may move further away from ordering Peloton-branded merchandise moving forward. If that’s the case, Peloton could be cannibalizing its own sales to a certain degree.

And then there’s the issue of whether this partnership was the right one for the company to make. There are other smartwatch makers in the market — most notably Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) — which may or may not have partnered on such a concept. For now, the market appears to be taking the view that most news is bad news for Peloton. Good or bad, that’s the way things seem to be for right now.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

