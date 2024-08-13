Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Tuesday as we check out all of the hottest news moving shares this morning.
Moving stocks are several new deals, delisting notices and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) stock is rocketing more than 153% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares are soaring over 61% after signing an expansion deal with Google Cloud.
- MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) stock is surging more than 57% alongside new investment news.
- Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) shares are rising over 37% on a proposed merger plan.
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) stock is increasing more than 20% on plans to delist its shares.
- Hesai (NASDAQ:HSAI) shares are climbing over 19% without any clear news.
- Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) stock is heading more than 18% higher despite a lack of news today.
- QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) shares are getting an over 17% boost on Tuesday morning.
- Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM) stock is jumping more than 17% without any recent news.
- GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) shares are up over 17% after signing an agreement with Samsung.
10 Top Losers
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock is crashing more than 58% on a Phase 2 clinical trial update.
- PS International (NASDAQ:PSIG) shares are diving over 21% after a massive rally yesterday.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock is tumbling more than 19% on a Nasdaq delisting notification.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares are taking an over 18% beating after rallying yesterday on Safety Strips news.
- Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) stock is sliding more than 18% after announcing an artificial intelligence (AI) joint venture.
- HNR Acquisition (NYSEMKT:HNRA) shares are decreasing close to 16% on a proposed secondary offering.
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) stock is retreating over 15% after a Monday rally.
- Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) shares are dropping more than 15% following a rally yesterday.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) stock is falling over 14% on a mixed earnings report.
- Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares are down more than 12% ahead of tomorrow’s earnings conference call.
