FSD Pharma Is Up 216% Today. What Is Going On With HUGE Stock?

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) stock is taking off on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company provided investors with an update on its investment in Celly Nutrition.
FSD Pharma notes that Celly Nutrition is closing in on the launch of its “unbuzzd” product. This is a drink that is capable of speeding up the metabolism to ensure faster recovery from alcohol consumption.
Here’s a quick description from Celly Nutrition of unbuzzd and how it works:
“Today’s recovery drinks focus on alleviating the discomfort known as the “hangover.” However, unbuzzd™ aims to reshape this paradigm. unbuzzd helps your body process alcohol faster, restore mental alertness, and improve cognition so you can drink responsibly and drink refreshingly. unbuzzd appeals to a broad target audience of alcohol consumers who want to have a good time, be in control, and still feel great the next day.”
HUGE Stock: When Will Unbuzzd Launch?
Unbizzed will first launch as packs available on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) later this month. The company intends to introduce read-to-drink versions of unbuzzd to its product lineup later this year.
It’s also worth noting that FSD Pharma launched a round of financing to support the release of unbuzzd. That includes 6,833,332 shares of HUGE stock sold for $203,469. It also has the option for additional share sales to raise additional money.
HUGE stock is up 216% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.