Why Is MGO Global (MGOL) Stock Up 54% Today?

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) stock is rocketing higher on Friday after the lifestyle brand portfolio company issued shares to its leadership team.
Let’s break down the shares that were issued to executives at MGO Global as part of its 2022 Equity Incentive Plan below!
MGOL Shares Issued to Leaders
- MGO Global issued 4,986 shares to CEO Maximiliano Ojeda
- It also issued 4,987 shares to Chief Brand Officer Virginia Hilfiger.
- Chief Operating Officer Julian Groves was issued 4,987 shares by the company.
- 2,640 shares were issued to Chief Financial Officer Dana Perez.
- Finally, 1,100 shares were issued to each non-employee director of MGO Global.
Other stats worth noting include the company’s float of 717,820 shares. Of this, 65.35% is held by insiders. Also, the short interest in the company is 4.94%.
Additionally, MGOL is a penny stock. This means it can be extra volatile with or without news.
The stock’s movement today is especially heavy, with more than 28 million shares of MGOL changing hands. For the record, that’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 2.6 million shares.
MGOL stock is up 54.3% as of Friday morning.
