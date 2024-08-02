VIX Alert: Market Fear Gauge Spikes to Highest Levels Since 2022

The benchmark S&P 500 suffered a decline of over 2% on Friday, sending the CBOE Volatility Index — more commonly known as the VIX — soaring higher. The VIX is a contrarian indicator, meaning that a northward movement in the index indicates widening volatility and, thus, anxieties among investors. Concerns that tech enterprises may be overhyped contributed to the intensity of the market fear gauge.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the VIX rose above the 29 level during the midday session Friday. That represented a move of nearly 60% from Thursday’s reading. Further, the news outlet notes that “[i]f the increase holds through the day, that would mark the highest settle since October 2022.”
One of the specific headwinds centers on chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and its latest quarterly disclosure. Yesterday, the tech firm reported earnings per share of 2 cents, badly missing the estimate of 10 cents. It also fell short on the revenue front, posting $12.83 billion against a target calling for $12.94 billion. Further, management issued soft guidance for the current quarter.
Another concern focuses on semiconductor juggernaut Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). After soaring thanks to delivering the hardware that undergirds artificial intelligence (AI) based platforms, hedge fund Elliott Management warned that NVDA could be in bubble territory. That sent both the tech giant and other equities lower, contributing to the rise in the VIX.
Options Traders React to the Skyrocketing VIX
At its core, the VIX represents the price swings in the benchmark equities index: the more robust the swings are, the greater the level of volatility, as Investopedia explains. To extract a usable reading, the market fear gauge measures the anticipated volatility of the market over the next 30 days.
The calculation is a convoluted one. In short, the VIX assesses a range of S&P 500 index options to grab a broader view of market sentiment. To be clear, the market fear gauge does not predict a directional price target of the S&P 500. Rather, by analyzing the implied volatilities of the index options, the reading gives investors the anticipated market movement.
However, because indices tend to accelerate faster in downcycles rather than upcycles, investors pay close attention to the VIX.
Moreover, options traders appear to be reacting to the market fear gauge. Options flow data – which exclusively focuses on big block transactions — for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) shows that net trade sentiment sits at $9.47 million below breakeven, thus favoring the bears.
In particular, the put options expiring on Sept. 20, 2024, with a strike price of $475 and $490, have drawn significant attention because of their high volume relative to their respective open interest readings. The implications suggest that by Sept. 20, the SPY could be as low as $475. Currently, it stands at just under $531.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in NVDA and INTC.