Why Is Conduit Pharmaceuticals (CDT) Stock Up 123% Today?

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday after the clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company announced an exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN).
This has Conduit Pharmaceuticals obtaining exclusive rights for three product candidates in development at AstraZeneca. That includes HK-4 glucokinase activators AZD1656 and AZD5658, as well as myeloperoxidase inhibitor AZD5904.
Development progress includes AZD1656 and AZD5904 already completing Phase 1 clinical trials. Conduit Pharmaceuticals also notes that it intends to launch Phase 2 clinical trials for AZD1656 and AZD5658 this year. It intends to test their effectiveness as autoimmune disorder treatments.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals CEO Dr. David Tapolczay said the following about the deal.
“The potential of these assets to become important first-in-class medicines for patients is promising. Given the data from AstraZeneca’s clinical trials, we believe there is a strong rationale to initiate Phase II studies in multiple indications to progress to commercialization of these assets.”
CDT Stock Jumps on AZN Agreement
News of this license agreement brings with it heavy trading of CDT stock. That has more than 39 million shares of AZN trading hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 3 million shares.
CDT stock is up 123.2% as of Thursday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.