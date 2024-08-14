Why Is Digital Ally (DGLY) Stock Up 82% Today?

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock is on the rise Wednesday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the digital video imaging, storage and disinfectant company’s shares.
This has more than 15.7 million shares of DGLY stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 95,000 shares. It’s also higher than the company’s float of 2.64 million units.
All of this movement comes without any recent news from Digital Ally today. That includes a lack of press releases or filings. There’s also no analyst coverage that would send shares higher today.
However, one thing worth noting is an upcoming shareholder meeting. Clover Leaf Capital is preparing to vote on a merger with Digital Ally’s Kustom Entertainment, That’s set for Aug. 20.
What This Means for DGLY Stock
Today’s stock movement might be a case of speculative traders picking up the company’s shares ahead of this shareholder meeting. It would help explain the heavy movement despite the lack of news.
It could also be that retail and day traders are taking note of DGLY stock. This could have them climbing aboard alongside speculative traders for profits. Another factor to note is DGLY’s penny stock status. That brings extra volatility to the shares.
DGLY stock is up 81.9% as of Wednesday morning.
