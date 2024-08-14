Why Is Edible Garden (EDBL) Stock Up 10% Today?

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) stock is up on Wednesday after the agriculture farming company announced its earnings results for the second quarter of the year.
Edible Garden reported diluted earnings per share of -$1.21 for the quarter. That’s better than the -$4.21 per share that Wall Street was expecting. It’s also a major improvement from the -$4.83 reported in the same period of the year prior.
Unfortunately, its revenue of $4.27 million didn’t fare so well. This is worse than the $4.43 million that analysts were expecting for the quarter. It’s also only a slight change from the $4.22 million reported in the second quarter of 2023.
Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden, said the following in the earnings report.
“During the second quarter, we implemented several new proprietary innovations in packaging and shipping to significantly extend the shelf life of our products, reducing spoilage and driving cost savings for our retail partners. These innovations, including our patented self-watering in-store display, differentiate Edible Garden by minimizing waste and ensuring retailers can showcase plants at their peak, aligning with our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission.”
How This Affects EDBL Stock
With this earnings report comes heavy trading of EDBL stock today. That has more than 22 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is a massive increase over the company’s daily average trading volume of about 714,000 shares.
EDBL stock is up 10.1% as of Wednesday morning.
