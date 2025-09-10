A September Rate Cut Is a Lock, Unless….

Catch a free replay of this morning’s 10X Event with Eric Fry… cool PPI data all-but-cements a rate cut…
Before we dive in today, thank you to the thousands of investors who joined this morning’s 10X Breakthrough event with our macro expert Eric Fry.
Eric unveiled Apogee, his first-ever quantitative stock-picking system, based on his 30+ years of investing.
The goal was to reverse-engineer the specific markers of Eric’s 41 different stock recommendations that went on to return 1,000%+ (not to mention the hundreds of triple-digit winners he’s racked up over the decades). We wanted to identify and quantify what they had in common so that we could find new 10X candidates.
After five years of development and 5.2 million backtests, we’ve found them. In testing across 14,000 stocks and 31 years of market data, Apogee delivered a 72%-win rate with an average gain of 308% on winners.
If you couldn’t attend this morning, you can catch a free replay right here. Beyond the full breakdown of Eric’s system, you’ll also get the names of five brand-new 10X opportunities Apogee just uncovered – completely free.
Here’s Eric:
During this morning’s broadcast, I showed how I use Apogee’s 10X Factors to spot potential big long-term winners in advance.
I also gave away five “official” recommendations and explained why they’re set to rise 1,000% or more in the coming years.
Click here to catch it all.
Cool inflation data supports a rate cut next week
Wholesale prices fell slightly last month, taking forecasters by surprise.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped 0.1%, far below the estimate for a 0.3% gain. Remember, this number popped 0.7% in July, so that was a huge reversal.
Meanwhile, August’s year-over-year rate dropped to 2.6%, a noticeable decrease from 3.1% in July.
Core PPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, also fell 0.1% against the same expectation of a 0.3% rise. The 12-month increase climbed 2.8%.
Combined with signs of cooling in the labor market, this softer inflation print all but cements an interest-rate cut at next Wednesday’s September FOMC meeting – though we need to get through tomorrow’s Consumer Price Index report relatively unscathed.
Here’s legendary investor Louis Navellier with what to look for tomorrow. From this morning’s Flash Alert in Growth Investor:
When we get the CPI tomorrow, it’s all going to be about owner’s equivalent rent.
If that cracks, then the CPI cracks. It falls dramatically, and we’re in good shape.
Now, it’s been declining in recent months, as I mentioned on Fox Business this morning. It was last at a 0.2% increase. If it can get to zero, that would be wonderful. And then inflation is fixed.
Now, many analysts are wondering whether next Wednesday will bring a quarter- or half-basis-point cut. As I write Wednesday, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool puts 88% odds on a quarter-point cut and 12% odds on a half-point.
But Louis says this isn’t the most important issue:
The big news is not so much the Fed’s rate cut on next Wednesday. The big news is going to be the dot plot and how many rate cuts do we have to come.
So, before the PPI, Wall Street was expecting three. Now they’re probably expecting four.
So, we shall see.
Bottom line: Barring a massively “hotter than expected” surprise in CPI tomorrow, we’re locked and loaded for rate cuts – it’s just a matter of “how many?”
Capitalizing on AI’s upside, with reduced risk of downside
We’re living through one of the most exciting moments in market history.
Artificial intelligence is not just another tech trend – it’s a full-blown industrial revolution in real time. The potential fortunes to be made are immense.
For the latest evidence of this, look at the Oracle’s cloud demand numbers from yesterday’s earnings report…
The company reported that it has $455 billion of orders – up 359% from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting around $180 billion.
Wall Street is a bit dumfounded at the enormity, and Oracle is exploding 40% higher as I write.
But while some AI companies like Oracle will go on to dominate tomorrow’s economy, plenty of others will fizzle out. The question every serious investor must ask is: how do we put the odds on our side?
The answer may not be in trying to pick the consumer-facing winners. Instead, the potentially safer route is owning the raw power behind AI’s rise.
As we’ve profiled many times here in the Digest, AI is unbelievably energy-hungry. Training and running these models requires a staggering amount of electricity – so much that the data centers powering AI are straining the grid in ways we’ve never seen before.
Wind and solar can help, but they can’t supply the always-on, high-capacity baseload power AI demands.
So, what can?
Nuclear.
Last week brought another ringing endorsement for nuclear
We already know that the tech giants are turning to nuclear.
Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are backing nuclear projects, while Meta has gone a step further, signing a 20-year deal with Constellation Energy to guarantee nuclear power for its AI operations.
But last week brought another ringing endorsement for nuclear – on a country level.
According to Citi Research, the markets have dramatically underestimated how much nuclear power and uranium China will be consuming over the next decade.
Let’s go to veteran trader, Jonathan Rose from yesterday’s Masters in Trading: Live update:
China’s nuclear expansion is so aggressive it will consume one-third of global uranium supply by 2030. That’s a structural shift investors can’t ignore.
Just how aggressive will China’s expansion become?
Here’s how it all breaks down…
• By 2026: Imports will rise to ~55M lbs/year. That’s nearly 30% of world production.
• By 2030: China will operate ~96 reactors. Demand should grow to 58–68M lbs/year, equaling one-third of the global supply.
• By 2040: The fleet will swell to 170 reactors. From there, demand will easily top 90M lbs/year, or 35–40% of global consumption.
Put it all together – and China is on track to become the uranium whale.
Now, that’s just the demand side of the equation. Consider supply…
Here’s Forbes from last week:
Operational problems at two of the world’s biggest uranium mines is crimping supply.
Canada’s Cameco said it was expecting a shortfall in production at its McArthur River mine while Kazatomprom, the national uranium company of Kazakhstan, has downgraded next year’s production estimates.
The net result is that the uranium market could be hit by a 20-million-pound decline on earlier supply forecasts.
You can play this either as a long-term anchor position in your portfolio or a short-term trade, which is how Jonathan approaches it.
I want to cover more ground in today’s Digest, but for a deeper dive into Jonathan’s specific action steps, check out yesterday’s free Masters in Trading: Live episode where he goes into more detail and highlights some of his favorite uranium picks.
From Jonathan:
From CCJ and UUUU to UEC plus 5 more – I’ll show you exactly how to position for uranium’s next leg up.
And if you want to learn more about the specific trading strategy behind Jonathan’s picks, check out his Masters in Trading Challenge right here.
Our technology expert Luke Lango is equally bullish on nuclear
This week, Luke is at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles. It’s an exclusive, high-profile conference hosted by the four venture capitalist hosts of the popular All-In Podcast.
He’s reporting his insights and takeaways in his Innovation Investor Daily Notes. Let’s go to Monday’s update:
Chris Wright (US Energy Secretary) delivered a clear message: get Washington out of the way and let nuclear “fly again.”
The tone was unmistakably pro-permitting, pro-build, and explicitly bullish on small modular reactors.
My takeaway: the policy wind is shifting from “why nuclear?” to “how fast can we deploy it?”
That’s constructive for the SMR complex and broader nuclear value chain over a multi-year horizon.
In recent months, Luke has provided multiple ways to play nuclear, one of which has been utility companies.
For a few ideas for your own research, consider:
- Constellation Energy (CEG): It operates the largest fleet of nuclear power plants in the U.S. to meet rising electricity demands from sources like AI data centers.
- Vistra (VST): It operates the second-largest competitive fleet of nuclear power plants in the U.S. The company significantly expanded its nuclear portfolio in 2023 with the acquisition of Energy Harbor.
- NextEra Energy (NEE): As the largest producer of renewable energy from wind and sun, NEE’s nuclear operations are part of a broader, more diversified clean energy portfolio.
And for all of Luke’s nuclear/uranium/AI picks in Innovation Investor, click here.
Coming full circle to the top of today’s Digest and Eric, he’s also bullish on nuclear/uranium
Recently, Eric dove into the investment case, confirming our point above – nuclear/uranium is one of the best, longest-legs, relatively safest ways to play the AI boom:
This new high-profile demand for nuclear power from Big Tech and, sooner than we think, Artificial General Intelligence, could accelerate growth and profitability in the uranium industry.
To capitalize on that potential, I recommend investing in what’s turning into one of the “soundest” plays in the stock market: the uranium sector.
One name for your research that Eric (and Jonathan) highlight is Cameco Corp. (CCJ), It’s one of the world’s largest uranium producers.
It has high-grade assets such as the McArthur River and Cigar Lake mines that offer significant cost advantages over competitors. Plus, it has a 49% stake in Westinghouse Electric, giving it exposure to the growing demand for “small modular reactors” (SMRs), one of the hottest corners of nuclear.
You can also look into Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). I’ll note that Eric’s Speculator subscribers made more than 300% on their UUUU trade in the spring.
And that brings us back to how we opened today’s Digest – with Apogee and the reverse-engineering of how Eric has found his triple- and quadruple-digit winners over the decades. Again, if you missed it, click here to check out the free replay of this morning’s event.
As for nuclear, whether you want to trade it or buy it for the long haul, the tailwinds are strong. Give this opportunity a look.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg