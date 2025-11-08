The Advantage That Keeps You Ahead of Wall Street

How to Stay on the Right Side of This K-Shaped Economy
On a typical Saturday morning, Joe checks his 401(k) statement over his morning coffee. It’s up 25%. His coffee tastes a little better.
On his morning walk, he sees a neighborhood house for sale and checks a housing app to get an estimate for his current home’s value. He got lucky with his timing, buying just before the COVID-19 crash. Comparable homes are now selling for nearly double what he paid.
Life is good.
On that same Saturday, Bill goes to the grocery store. The total bill, which was $200, is now $260.
Back at home, he’s scrolling through the headlines. A new story catches his eye: AI is transforming industries – and eliminating jobs, maybe even in his field.
He gets a notice from the cable company. The $120 bill has now increased to $135.
Then his wife says their son’s math tutor is raising his hourly rate.
Life has never been more challenging.
Welcome to America’s ‘K-shaped’ economy.
For people with tangible assets – a house bought years ago, an extensive stock portfolio, bonds, gold, and bitcoin – the economy feels pretty great.
The value of all those assets keeps rising.
Meanwhile, the other side of the country feels dragged downward as the only thing that keeps rising is prices.
You’re either riding the boom… or you’re trying to survive the fallout.
It’s reflected in plenty of headlines recently.
From CNN: Why are stocks setting records when the economy feels down in the dumps?
From Bloomberg: Consumer Sentiment Drops to Five-Month Low on Prices
From Fortune: Top Economist on the Economy’s Dirty Truth: The only people who feel good are making over $200,000 and have large stock portfolios
If you’re fortunate enough to be on the upper side of this “K,” congratulations — you’ve done something right.
You bought the right assets, stayed disciplined, and watched your portfolio grow.
But here’s the uncomfortable truth: the next phase of this economy will separate the winners from the true survivors.
If you’re at the lower end of the K, you need a way to grow your wealth to provide financial breathing room. And if you’re in the upper end of the K, you’re looking for how to preserve your wealth to stay ahead of inflation.
What if both goals had the same solution?
That’s why I’ve been paying close attention to what former CBOE trader Jonathan Rose is doing right now.
His Advanced Notice system isn’t about chasing risky trades — it’s about protecting and multiplying what you’ve already built.
It’s the next evolution of smart investing, and it has helped his subscribers outperform the market, to put it mildly. In just one of his services, Jonathan has closed 49 winning trades with an average gain of 267% and scored wins as high as 2,785% in just 26 days.
Today, I’ll show you how he does it.
Staying on the Upper Side of the K
Volatility is returning. We saw that this week.
As I write Friday morning, the Nasdaq 100 is set for its worst week since President Trump’s Liberation Day press conference sparked a sell-off.
That’s in addition to the continuing uncertainty of the AI megatrend. AI is rewriting entire industries. And the same forces that inflated your wealth could deflate it just as fast.
But that’s where Jonathan can help.
He isn’t another talking head predicting “big things for AI” or “massive gains in tech.” He’s a former CBOE floor trader – someone who spent decades reading the actual footprints of institutional money before it moves the market.
His Advanced Notice algorithm pinpoints when the most prominent players on Wall Street quietly start placing their bets in the options market — days or even weeks before those moves explode into the headlines.
Think of it as a financial early-warning system… one that tells you where the smart money is going next and gives you the chance to position yourself ahead of it.
It’s key to own the best stocks to ride the wave of change in today’s market, but in this kind of economy – with volatility rising and AI redrawing the map of winners and losers – holding great stocks isn’t enough.
You need a way to amplify your returns when opportunity strikes.
That’s what Jonathan is revealing in The Profit Surge event this Monday, November 10, at 1 p.m. ET.
But he won’t be alone on stage.
He’ll be joined by Louis Navellier, Eric Fry, and Luke Lango – three market legends who’ve each built fortunes spotting major trends before they go mainstream.
What’s remarkable is how all our analysts, despite their different strategies for making money in the stock market, are seeing the same pattern emerge right now.
Louis is watching powerful institutional flows.
Eric sees a global rotation into new sectors.
Luke’s tracking the AI and tech innovations driving it all.
Together, they’ll reveal how these forces are converging — and how Jonathan’s Advanced Notice system gives you the fastest way to profit from them.
In this exclusive broadcast, The Profit Surge Event, Jonathan will show you how to take the stocks you already own and use his method to turn modest moves into explosive gains.
You’ll see why his approach has already produced 49 winning trades with an average gain of 267% and individual wins as high as 2,785% in just 26 days.
And more importantly, you’ll see how this could be the edge that keeps you on the right side of the K-shaped economy… no matter what happens next.
Click here now to reserve your spot for The Profit Surge Event — before the next institutional wave hits. And mark your calendar for Monday at 1 p.m.
Enjoy your weekend,
Luis Hernandez
Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace