3 Top Stock Trades for the Week

Editor’s Note: This article is updated weekly to bring you fresh trade ideas.
Last week’s market pullback was both unsurprising and much-needed. Given the meteoric rise preceding it, all major indexes were flashing overbought signals. From the previous pivot low, the S&P 500 had climbed 9% in only three weeks. After such a significant gain, I’d say some profit-taking was more than justified. And here’s the thing. It’s now far easier to find quality price patterns for this week’s top stock trades.
Rather than spotlight a particular sector or industry, today’s offerings follow a diversified path.
One is a social media darling brought low on PR troubles. The second is an energy giant riding high on the inflationary tide of booming oil prices. The third is the most popular electric vehicle company on the planet.
If those descriptions weren’t obvious enough, here’s the unveiling:
We’ll follow the usual course with a brief analysis of each price chart followed by a top-shelf options trade idea.
Top Stock Trades for the Week: Meta Platforms (FB)
Meta Platforms shares were in a world of hurt at the end of October. News and sentiment both turned heavily against the tech giant, and its stock price was suffering. Moreover, the trend was down with falling 20-day and 50-day moving averages. We even breached the 200-day for a few trading sessions, and things looked grim.
But then, things shifted.
The next bounce carried FB back to old resistance, officially ending the series of lower pivot highs and lows. Then, with Friday’s pop, a higher pivot low formed. Finally, this morning’s follow-through has prices back above the 50-day moving average and the horizontal resistance zone that’s also the neckline for an inverted head and shoulders pattern.
If you were waiting for signs that the daily trend has turned back up, this is it. Here’s a strategy that will more than double your money if FB stock can get above $360 by December expiration.
The Trade: Buy the December $350/$360 call vertical for $3.90.
You’re risking $3.90 to capture $6.10.
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
Crude oil is working on its fourth straight down day, and it’s bringing opportunity to the energy patch. Many oil stocks are pulling back to lower-risk entry points. For example, Exxon Mobil dropped below its rising 20-day moving average for the first time since mid-September. What’s more, Monday is forming a bullish hammer candle suggesting buyers are swarming to buy the dip. That makes this a must-have for this week’s top stock trades.
Whether or not this marks the low remains to be seen. But even if we retreat further, I think the drop is ultimately a buy, and XOM stock will work its way higher into year-end.
The slower-moving nature of Exxon’s share price makes it a good fit for bull call diagonal spreads.
The Trade: Buy the January $62.50 call while selling the December $67.50 call for $3.15.
You’re risking $3.15 to make approximately $1 to $2 if XOM rises to $67.50.
Top Stock Trades for the Week: Tesla (TSLA)
Tesla’s eye-popping gains haven’t come easy. Many steep corrections have arisen along the way to try and shake bulls out of their positions. Another such decline is upon us as I type. Since peaking at $1,243, TSLA stock has fallen 21% over seven sessions. The steepness of the selloff is undoubtedly scary, but we’ve seen this movie before.
While we’ve yet to see signs of a bottom, prices have dropped enough to make selling bull put spreads attractive. The strategy consists of selling far out-of-the-money put options in hopes that they expire worthless.
If you’re comfortable betting TSLA stock sits above $800 in a month, then enter the following:
The Trade: Sell the December $800/$795 bull put for 65 cents.
You’re risking $4.35 to make 65 cents.
On the date of publication, Tyler Craig was long TSLA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
