Is It Time to Bail Out of the Stock Market?

Are you buckled in? In just two hours from the time you receive this message, the bell will be rung, and Wall Street will begin its final trading day of the first month of 2022. January is seeming to be the worst month for the stock market since March 2020, when the pandemic struck.
While stocks finished mostly higher last week, there’s no doubt that it was a wildly volatile week in the markets.
Now, as the S&P 500 wraps up January in what I can only describe as an unpredictable time, I find myself wanting to communicate with you, my readers, more directly. I find it best to overcommunicate in times like these, which is why I keep reassuring you in this very e-letter and in my brand-new podcast. But I’ve been craving a more intimate way to share my analyses of the team’s research.
Why? It’s not only my job to help you spot high-growth, world-changing investments but to help you make sense of the craziness and remain calm.
That’s why on Friday, we published a State of the Market special to share with readers of Innovation Investor.
Tune In
In this special presentation, I describe in meticulous detail why the stock market is dropping, explaining the fundamental, technical and psychological reasons, as well as the math behind it all. With the help of my team’s around-the-clock research, I talk about what’s likely to happen in the markets over the next few months. And most importantly, I tell you why we are foaming-at-the-mouth bullish on our stocks — despite Jim Cramer pouring “cold water” over Cathie Wood.
Others only see that the stock market is getting crushed in 2022. But we see an incredible buying opportunity.
I firmly believe that after you watch my State of the Market special, you will feel confident about two things: First, that the stock market will be OK and, second, that with Innovation Investor, you have the phenomenal opportunity to buy tomorrow’s Big Tech winners at bargain-basement levels.
Specifically, I think this could be the best time to buy tech stocks since 2002 — when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) all traded for less than $20 per share.
In my 45-minute special presentation, I talk about why stocks are down in 2022, why the market will rebound and — most importantly — why a certain group of tech stocks are going to absolutely soar over the next three to five years.
Avoiding Stock Market FOMO
Jeff Bezos once said that most regrets in our lives are “regrets of omission” — things that we didn’t do that we wish we did. What an interesting way to look at it! Examine it closely. It’s a double-edged sword — the desire to live a life free from regrets marred by extreme “FOMO,” or fear of missing out.
Most cases of FOMO are greed-driven. They result from investors skipping their due diligence to hop on some huge opportunity they didn’t know existed a day before. And then there’s the other FOMO. This is the fear of missing out that’s driven by logic, including mind-numbing research, daily conversations, debates and critical analyses. That happens to be our specialty, leading us to believe that this opportunity could change your financial life forever.
If you want to know why stocks are dropping, what’s likely to happen over the next few months and why we’re still bullish on our innovation-driven portfolio, click here.
This is a rare chance to buy the dip in a very specific group of tech stocks that will become the stock market’s biggest winners of the 2020s.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.