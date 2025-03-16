Editor’s note: “Humanoid Robots: Betting on the Next Big AI Breakthrough” was previously published in February 2025. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.
For years, artificial intelligence has been trapped behind screens, powering chatbots and crunching data. But the next big revolution in AI won’t just talk. It will walk, move, and work in ways very similar to us.
I’m talking, of course, about humanoid robots.
These creations are finally stepping out of science fiction and into reality, possibly poised to become the most disruptive AI advancement yet. From factory floors to elder care, these machines could easily reshape industries, redefine labor… maybe even challenge what it means to be human.
But don’t just take my word for it.
Everyone who’s anyone in the tech world is betting on humanoid robots being the next big AI breakthrough. Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is certainly all-in on them.
His firm Tesla (TSLA) has created a humanoid robot called Optimus, which is already being used inside Tesla factories to complete a variety of tasks. The company plans to ramp Optimus production to use them in its factories worldwide. It’s said that next year, it will start selling its robots to outside companies. And after that, it aims to offer them to consumers like you and me. We could soon have our own personal humanoid robot assistant in our homes, doing everything from unloading groceries and cleaning to safeguarding our house while we’re away.
Clearly, Musk thinks humanoid robots are big business. In fact, on a recent Wall Street conference call, he said that he thinks “Optimus will be overwhelmingly the value of the company” with “the potential to be north of $10 trillion in revenue.”
Those are bold statements.
Yet, his bullishness on this breakthrough tech is not isolated.
Big Tech’s Sweeping Bullishness
Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is just as enthusiastic about a humanoid robot ‘takeover.’
He just created a new business unit within the company that is dedicated to the development of humanoid technology. Reportedly, Meta isn’t trying to create a full robot but, rather, an underlying software platform that robot-makers like Tesla can integrate into their bots.
Meanwhile, Apple (AAPL) – the world’s largest company – has research teams within its own AI business that are working to develop robotics technologies. According to analysts, Apple is considering a range of robotics systems, from simple devices to complex humanoid machines, as part of a future smart home ecosystem where everything is automated.
Alphabet (GOOGL) has also been investigating robotics technology and just invested in humanoid robotics startup Apptronik.
Nvidia (NVDA) just launched a new family of foundational AI models called Cosmos designed to help humanoid robots navigate the real world.
OpenAI – maker of ChatGPT – is reportedly considering embarking on a humanoid endeavor. And Microsoft (MSFT) has partnered with Sanctuary AI to build general-purpose humanoid robots.
And that means humanoid robots are coming soon – maybe to your very own home…
The Final Word on Humanoid Robots
Here’s the thing about Big Tech companies. They have enough money and talent that when they decide to do something, it is only a matter of time before they get it done.
Nearly all have decided to tackle humanoid robots. They will get it done, likely within a few years. We could see ~$20,000 humanoid robots for sale on Tesla’s or Amazon’s websites by this decade’s end. These robots could be in millions of homes by the time 2030 rolls around.
The next stage of the AI Revolution has begun.
