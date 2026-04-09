The 60/40 Portfolio Was Built for a World That No Longer Exists

For the past 80 years, America has run the global economy behind a carefully constructed illusion.
After World War II, the United States built a system: the dollar as the world’s reserve currency, the Navy securing global trade routes, and American institutions setting the rules of commerce.
It was influence without occupation. Control without colonies. Power expressed through systems rather than force.
In other words, America ran the world while pretending it didn’t.
That era is ending.
Over the past several months – war with Iran, pressure on Venezuela, the Greenland gambit, tariffs, and aggressive economic nationalism – the United States has stopped pretending.
What looks like a series of disconnected events is something much bigger: a shift toward resource sovereignty – a world where nations prioritize control of energy, materials, and supply chains over maintaining a shared global system.
The mask of Pax Americana hasn’t just slipped. It’s been removed.
In its place, a more explicit model is becoming clear – one we’re calling Imperium Americanum.
And the investment implications are enormous.
From Pax Americana to Resource Sovereignty
The post-World War II liberal international order was American power expressed through institutions.
The U.S. built the IMF, World Bank, WTO, and NATO not just out of generosity, but because managing the system through institutions was cheaper – and more effective – than managing it directly.
In exchange, countries made a bargain: accept American dominance, hold American dollars, buy American debt, and, in return, enjoy access to American markets, American security guarantees, and the general stability of a U.S.-enforced global trading system.
And for decades, it worked. Global trade expanded. Hundreds of millions were lifted out of poverty. And direct great-power conflict remained rare.
But it always rested on three foundational assumptions that the world took for granted (which I’ve borrowed from Louis-Vincent Gave’s astute insight):
- Dollar reserves = energy access. If you held U.S. Treasuries, you could always convert them into oil, gas, and food on the global market. Your financial reserves were your energy security.
- American naval supremacy = open sea lanes. The U.S. Navy ensured that ships moved freely, that chokepoints stayed open, and that no regional power could hold the global economy hostage.
- American benevolence = a stable trading order. The U.S. had an embedded interest in maintaining the system because it benefited most from it.
Those assumptions are now under significant strain.
The Three Assumptions That Held the System Together – Now Failing
The first cracked in 2022, when the U.S. froze Russia’s dollar reserves – an act that revealed dollar holdings are a conditional promise, revocable at Washington’s discretion.
The second broke when Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and cheap drones challenged the effectiveness of the world’s most powerful navy.
And the third absorbed a major blow from tariff regimes that weaponized market access – as well as the Greenland takeover threat – which made clear that the U.S. is now willing to openly coerce even its closest allies.
You can see the shift in something as simple as energy reserves. South Korea – a close U.S. ally operating under the old assumptions – entered the Iran crisis with roughly 10 days of natural gas. China – less reliant on those assumptions – entered with closer to 50. One system optimized for efficiency in a stable global order. The other for resilience in a world where access can be cut off.
In other words, South Korea trusted the system. China prepared for its failure.
That shift in thinking is now driving policy.
The Resource Sovereignty Doctrine Explained
What has replaced the old order? A Resource Sovereignty Empire, unified by the ideology of “America First.”
This doctrine asserts that American power should be deployed not to maintain a global system that benefits everyone, but to secure, for America alone, the strategic resources necessary for true national independence.
Energy independence. Financial independence. Technological independence. Food independence.
The goal is to make the United States so comprehensively self-sufficient that no adversary can threaten American society through supply chain denial, energy cutoffs, or financial warfare.
If we consider the acquisition targets through this lens, the apparent chaos starts to look like a coherent map:
- Venezuela – light sweet crude oil in the Western Hemisphere, under Monroe Doctrine geography, available to replace Middle Eastern supply that geopolitical risk has made unreliable.
- Greenland – rare earth minerals essential for technological independence, plus Arctic shipping lanes that become strategic as climate change opens the north, plus denial of that territory to China and Russia.
- Iran – regional energy dominance, Hormuz leverage, and Trump has stated explicitly that post-conflict oil access is an objective.
- Canada – energy corridor control, fresh water (the most underappreciated resource in this framework), and supply chain integration on American terms rather than sovereign Canadian ones.
- Tariffs – not trade policy; industrial sovereignty policy. The explicit goal is to rebuild domestic manufacturing capacity in semiconductors, batteries, steel, and pharmaceuticals. The economic inefficiency is part of the tradeoff. You are paying a sovereignty premium.
This is not an empire that wants to govern foreign peoples or plant flags on foreign soil. It wants the resources without the administrative headache. It is imperialism updated for the 21st century – extraction without occupation, dominance without governance. Whether that proves more or less stable than classical empire is an open question.
But critically, this ideology has domestic political legs. “We are securing American independence” is a story American voters will accept across party lines. The specific tactics may shift with administrations. The strategic direction will not.
For this reason, we don’t view this as a four-year Trump trade but, rather, a decade-long structural regime change.
Resource Sovereignty and Its Economic Consequences
Why Resource Sovereignty Drives Structural Inflation
For the past three decades, the single greatest deflationary force was the efficiency of globalized supply chains.
When you can manufacture anything anywhere on Earth and ship it cheaply to wherever demand exists, prices fall. That era is deliberately ending.
Reshoring, tariffs, supply chain redundancy, resource nationalism – none of these are free. They all add cost. And those costs don’t go away when the next administration takes office. It’s inflation driven by design.
You’re paying more because the system is being rebuilt to be less efficient – and more secure. The Federal Reserve cannot fix it with interest rate hikes because it isn’t demand-driven. Structurally elevated inflation is becoming embedded in the system.
What It Means for the U.S. Dollar
The dollar’s reserve status was always a bargain: we provide security and open markets, you hold our currency. As America rescinds that bargain, rational actors reduce their dollar exposure at the margin.
Foreign central banks will begin to hold more gold, more energy, more physical commodities, and fewer U.S. Treasuries. That means less natural demand for American debt – which, combined with large U.S. deficits to fund military and industrial policy, means persistently elevated long-term interest rates.
The bond market may look broken, but it’s just repricing in a world where the implicit global subsidy to U.S. borrowing costs is slowly being withdrawn.
How Resource Sovereignty Is Splitting the Global Economy
The single most consequential macro implication of Imperium Americanum is the fragmentation of the integrated global economy into competing blocs.
Trade within blocs stays robust. Trade between blocs becomes expensive, politicized, and subject to weaponization at any moment. That means the correlation structures that underpin modern portfolio theory – the reason investors hold a globally diversified portfolio – break down. Assets that served as diversifiers stop doing so. The 60/40 portfolio, which depended on bonds hedging equity risk in a low-inflation world, faces structural challenges.
How to Invest In This New Order
The old investment playbook was built on the assumption that financial claims were more valuable than physical ones. Own the stock, hold the bond, trust the dollar.
The new playbook inverts that. In a world organized around resource sovereignty and physical self-sufficiency, owning the actual asset – the energy, the land, the mine, the plant – beats owning a financial claim on it.
The regime governing which assets are strategic has permanently changed. Act accordingly.
Real Assets Are the New Blue Chips
Energy is the most immediate and direct beneficiary – not as a cyclical trade on oil prices, but as a structural allocation reflecting a world in which physical energy security has replaced financial reserves as the bedrock of national power.
Western Hemisphere producers – Canadian oil sands, Brazilian offshore, Colombian and Guyanese production – sit inside or adjacent to the Imperium Americanum security perimeter and face meaningfully lower political risk than Middle Eastern alternatives. Refiners are particularly attractive: crack spreads were already elevated before the Iran war for structural reasons, and the destruction of refining infrastructure in the Gulf means they stay wide regardless of what happens in the Strait of Hormuz.
Uranium and nuclear fit this doctrine perfectly. Energy independence requires baseload power that doesn’t depend on imported fossil fuels or Chinese solar panels. Nuclear is the only technology that delivers that at scale with domestically available fuel. As such, the political tailwinds are the strongest they have been for this industry in decades.
Critical minerals and rare earths are the longest-duration play and the most underowned. Technological independence – the most difficult piece of the Resource Sovereignty framework – cannot be achieved without processing capacity for lithium, cobalt, nickel, and the suite of materials China currently dominates. Greenland’s rare earths are part of the story, but the processing infrastructure is the bottleneck and the opportunity. Whoever builds non-Chinese rare earth refining and battery precursor manufacturing in the Western world captures enormous economic rents for a decade or more.
American Industrial Stocks Are the New Market Leaders
The Magnificent Seven thrived in an era of frictionless global markets, cheap Asian manufacturing, and stable supply chains.
The next era’s defining companies look different. They build and maintain physical infrastructure, manufacture in America, and benefit from reshoring mandates and domestic industrial policy. GE Vernova (GEV), Eaton (ETN), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Emerson (EMR), Caterpillar (CAT) – companies that would have previously seemed boring to a growth investor are now strategic assets in a Resource Sovereignty economy.
AI infrastructure specifically gets a tailwind that it seems many analysts still underestimate. The Gulf AI buildout is now compromised by geopolitical instability, and the reshoring of compute back to North American power grids directly benefits the power infrastructure, cooling, and connectivity plays that underpin the next generation of AI deployment.
Why Crypto Benefits From Resource Sovereignty
The most counterintuitive implication of Imperium Americanum? It is powerfully bullish for Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and the broader digital asset ecosystem.
As America weaponizes the dollar system – freezing reserves, imposing sanctions, using financial access as coercive leverage – every nation that gets pushed to the margins of that system increases its demand for a neutral, independent store of value and settlement layer. Bitcoin is one of the few assets that attempts to provide that credibly.
There’s a feedback loop here. The more aggressively the U.S. uses the dollar system, the more demand grows for alternatives like Bitcoin. At the same time, dollar-backed stablecoins extend U.S. monetary influence through private digital rails – adapting dollar dominance to a more fragmented world.
Losers May Already Be In Your Portfolio
Global consumer discretionary trades are structurally compromised. The business model of brands like Nike (NKE), for example – design in America, manufacture cheaply in Asia, sell globally – is directly at odds with the new doctrine.
Tariffs compress margins. Reshoring mandates increase costs. The entire category was priced for a world of frictionless globalization that no longer exists.
Traditional enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) faces a double threat: AI disruption and global market fragmentation. Software sold into a unified global economy is a very different business than software sold into politically fragmented, regulated blocs where data sovereignty and geopolitical alignment govern purchasing decisions.
And emerging market exporters dependent on U.S. market access – i.e. South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam – now operate in a world where that access is conditional on political alignment, technology transfer, and resource cooperation. The rules-based order they were once priced for is gone.
The Shift to Resource Sovereignty Is Already Underway
Louis-Vincent Gave, one of the sharpest macro minds in global finance, has spent the past several weeks methodically documenting the death of the three foundational assumptions that governed global portfolios for decades.
His conclusion is clear: the world that existed before is not coming back, not even if the U.S. and Iran sign a peace deal, tariffs are even partially rolled back, or the next administration is more conventionally internationalist.
The underlying architecture has shifted. Governments know it. Central banks know it. The futures market is beginning to price it. But most retail investors have no idea.
Pax Americana – the liberal international order built on American benevolence, naval supremacy, and dollar hegemony – is being deliberately dismantled and replaced with an explicit, unapologetic Resource Sovereignty Empire unified by the ideology of America First. This is the most significant geopolitical and economic regime change since World War II.
Portfolios built for the old world will underperform in the new one. The time to restructure is now, not after the consensus catches up.
Retire the 60/40 as your mental model. Raise your structural allocation to real assets and energy. Own the physical infrastructure of the new doctrine rather than financial claims on the old one. And position for a decade of structural inflation rather than the disinflation that made bonds a reliable hedge.
The disguise has been dropped. The investment implications are enormous – and the window to act before the market fully reprices is closing.
The Bottom Line
In some cases, that repricing is immediate.
Because this shift is already moving markets – through direct government action.
Over the past few months, Washington hasn’t just talked about resource sovereignty. It has started writing checks – taking equity stakes in strategic companies tied to rare earths, semiconductors, and energy infrastructure.
And every time it does, the same thing happens: Stocks explode higher – sometimes doubling or tripling overnight.
That’s what happens when the most powerful buyer in the world steps into the market.
And right now, the opportunity isn’t in reacting to those moves but anticipating them.
I’ve put together a full breakdown of what Washington is targeting next – and how to get positioned before the next wave hits.
Don’t wait until the next press release drops. By then, it’s too late.