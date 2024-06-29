Schedule Your Trading Profits With This “Money Calendar”

Editor’s Note: Today, we’re shining the spotlight on colleague Tom Gentile.
He’s a pioneer in harnessing the power of computers to spot profitable trading setups in the market.
Tom’s software helps him spot hidden patterns in the market… patterns you can profit from as a trader. Which is why he’s widely known as America’s Pattern Trader.
The patterns Tom looks for are not the usual stock patterns you may be used to. Instead, they look for seasonal patterns in stocks that happen year after year – often with a 90% probability.
Tom even developed a handy tool called the Money Calendar to spot these setups. And as he shows below, it allows you to schedule fast profits as these patterns recur.
Hi, my name is Tom Gentile – known to many as America’s Pattern Trader.
I’ve made millions of dollars over my career as a trader and trading educator.
But I come from humble beginnings.
I grew up in a small steel town just outside Pittsburgh.
After my days as a high school track star, I went off to college. But it wasn’t for me.
So, I dropped out and got a job driving a forklift and stocking shelves at a local hardware store (which later became a Home Depot).
Even back then, I was spotting patterns around me and turning them into profits.
For instance, I noticed the store always ran low on seasonal items – just as demand set in. So I devised a system that automatically stocked seasonal items based on the previous year’s sales data before demand for them spiked.
Just in time for winter, my system ordered ice melt, snow shovels, snowblowers… you name it.
But as fun as it was to work on projects like this, I was still working for “the man” for up to 60 hours a week.
One day, I looked at my paystub and saw how little I was earning. And I decided to take control of my finances and my future… by putting my knack for spotting patterns to work in the markets.
From Forklift Driver to Top Trader
While driving a forklift at Home Depot, I taught myself to trade in my parents’ basement.
There was a lot of trial and error. But eventually, I began to find patterns in the market – just as I had at the hardware store.
And I didn’t just trade for myself.
I started a trader education company called Optionetics with my mentor and world-renowned trader George Fontanills.
Maybe you’ve heard of us. Heck, maybe you’ve even been to one of our seminars. God knows, we held them all over the world – Orlando, London, Paris, even Saudi Arabia – with more than 300,000 students in all.
In 2009, I was lucky enough to sell that company to the world’s largest brokerage firm for $20 million.
I could have retired. But that’s not who I am.
Instead, I put together a team of data analysts, programmers, and actual rocket scientists from NASA and Raytheon to build sophisticated software to screen for the key trading patterns I’d been uncovering.
Over the next few years, I created dozens of tools to spot some of the most bankable patterns in the financial markets.
I began sharing them with a small group of traders. Eventually, I reached an audience of more than 1 million with my market insights, trade recommendations, and educational materials.
Because no matter how much I’m worth, my mission is to educate folks on how to become profitable traders.
Whether that’s through my in-person seminars… live webinars… or newsletters, my calling is to teach you how to profit from the patterns I see and trade every single day.
These are the same patterns I’ve used to rake in a fortune in the financial markets… The kind of fortune that’s allowed me to give my family our beautiful home in Florida…
Tom’s Florida mansion
And a custom-built seaside mansion in New Zealand…
Tom’s custom-built home in New Zealand
It’s the kind of fortune that allowed me to donate $5 million to my favorite charity in a single year… and will provide for my kids and my grandkids long after I’m gone.
I’m not saying this to brag. I’m telling you this because you can use these same patterns to move the needle on your wealth… just like I did.
And the simplest way to get started is to use a tool I created called the Money Calendar.
Schedule Profits With the Money Calendar
It’s one of the first tools I developed to spot hidden patterns in the stock market.
When I was learning how to trade, I noticed how a handful of stocks had their own seasonal patterns.
I’m not talking about seasonal patterns that everyone knows about like “Sell in May and go away.” I’m talking about patterns that occur regularly in the best 370 U.S. stocks… every day the markets are open.
The Money Calendar uses 10 years of historic data to spot specific windows – usually 35 days or less – when certain stocks move up or down.
What I’m looking for is a bullish or bearish pattern that repeats over the same windows 90% of the time (9 out of the last 10 years).
For example, let’s look at Tesla (TSLA)…
The green and red bars on the chart above show the percentage returns each year during this window.
As you can see, TSLA has a bullish pattern that begins on May 12 and runs through June 20. It’s happened 9 of the past 10 years.
And using the Monday Calendar, you could have placed a trade this year that delivered a 60% profit over 40 days.
The Money Calendar delivers dozens, even HUNDREDS, of these patterns every day the markets are open.
Then I whittle them down to find the best trades every week for my subscribers.
Let me show you another…
What if you knew that in 9 out of the last 10 years, AI chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) rallied between January 11 and February 16?
Would that give you an edge?
Absolutely.
This year, anyone who bought NVDA shares on January 11 and held them through February 16 could have made 32%.
Over the last two decades, the average yearly return for NVDA is 32%. So, this trade delivered a year’s worth of profits in about a month.
Here’s one more example…
Microsoft (MSFT) showed up on my Money Calendar with a bullish pattern starting October 3 through November 10.
If you’d had access to the Money Calendar, you could have placed a trade this year that would have delivered a 20% profit in MSFT in 38 days.
And this is just one of dozens of tools I’ve created to spot hidden patterns in the market.
In my e-letter, Patterns & Profits, I share these patterns with readers like you – for free – five days a week.
I also talk specifics about the tactics and strategies I’ve developed over more than three decades of trading – including the expensive lessons I learned the hard way (so you don’t have to).
And I share the systems I’ve used to rack up win after win for my subscribers over the years.
Every now and then, I even share an actionable trade recommendation.
So if you want to sharpen your edge as a trader, I hope you’ll join me at Patterns & Profits.
You can sign up right here.
Good Trading,
Tom Gentile
America’s Pattern Trader
P.S. During a special briefing earlier this week, Wall Street legend Louis Navellier made the biggest prediction of his 47-year career. It’s already creating millionaires at the fastest rate we’ve seen… a “repeat” of the dot-com mania.
He calls it the Real AI Boom.
Click here for full details (and four free recommendations), before the briefing goes offline on Monday, July 2.