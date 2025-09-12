Where the Big Winners Really Hide

Editor’s Note: Wall Street doesn’t always get to choose where it invests. Fund managers are often forced to chase the same crowded names – even when the upside is long gone.
But you and I have a unique advantage: freedom. We can walk away from overfished waters and cast our lines where the real opportunities still swim.
That’s exactly what my colleague Eric Fry is highlighting in the essay below. He explains why sticking with Wall Street’s favorite megacaps could leave you with scraps… and how turning to overlooked stocks instead has led him to more than 40 different 1,000% winners.
Even better, Eric has just identified five new opportunities that fit the same mold. He shared them during his 10X Breakthrough event and the full replay is still available.
Read on for Eric’s take – then be sure to watch the replay and get all five names.
The Tanners Creek Super Tournament is a notoriously awful bass fishing competition.
The season-ending event is held annually on the Ohio River in late September and has become known as a “grinder tournament” for its challenging conditions and small catches.
In 2024, the co-winner hauled in less than seven pounds of fish during the first day of the event – roughly the weight of a single large bass during peak seasons. At least one major competitor is skipping the event this year due to “scheduling conflicts.”
A 1-pound, 2-ounce catch source
Today, many professional AI investors likely feel the same way about the stocks they own.
Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in 2022, shares of just 10 AI-related companies, including Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), have driven almost two-thirds of the S&P 500’s returns. The average of these 10 stocks now trades for 57 times forward earnings, making future gains far harder to achieve.
We’re now late into the “fishing” season for these megacap AI stocks.
Unlike competitive anglers, most institutional investors cannot walk away from this investment “tournament” because their careers depend on continued involvement. No professional money manager would last long if they refused to put pension fund assets into Nvidia. In fact, these institutional investors have added another $1.3 trillion to these 10 firms in the past 12 months.
But you don’t have to.
Today, I’m going to explain why this freedom of choice is your investment “superpower.”
Plus, I’ll show you how avoiding Wall Street’s crowded trades opens the door to true 1,000% winners.
And how a new system I’ve built helps pinpoint exactly when those overlooked stocks are ready to run…
Your Freedom of Choice
Your investment “superpower” is the ability to walk away from a low-potential tournament and find somewhere with far higher prospects.
No one’s stopping you from leaving the Ohio River to catch 200-pound bluefin tuna in Southern California or 1,000-pound black marlin off the Great Barrier Reef (assuming you have the right fishing licenses).
By the same token, no one’s forcing you to buy shares of Nvidia when 1,000% returns are simply no longer available. There will be no angry stakeholder letters, no call from The Wall Street Journal, no pink slip from the floors above. (After all, no one can fire you as an individual investor.)
Instead, you can buy shares of companies that look unpopular at the time… and then enjoy the enormous upside their low prices present. These are companies like one firm I recommended to my paid subscribers just last week.
Shares of this off-price retailer have now fallen 46% since its 2023 IPO and are now worth just $2 billion – a rounding error compared to rival TJX Cos. Inc. (TJX) and its $156.76 billion market capitalization. That means this company can rise 1,000% and still be worth one-eighth of its larger rival.
That big move down was one of the factors that caused Apogee, my new quantitative system for finding potential 1,000% winners, to flag it. With Apogee, I’ve taken my decades of experience and turned it into a computerized, quantitative set of rules to find these hidden “granders.”
My team and I designed this new system by analyzing my 41 different recommendations that went on to generate gains of 1,000% or more – along with the many triple-digit winners I’ve recommended. And we identified the common traits among them.
We then turned those common traits – I call them the 10X Factors – into this new quantitative system. Back-testing Apogee against 14,000 stocks and 31 years of market history produced impressive results: a 72%-win rate and an average gain of 308% on those winners.
But first, to help demonstrate my – and now Apogee’s – method for finding 1,000% winners, I want you to take a deep breath…
When “Playing It Safe” Means Missing Out
Without exhaling, try breathing in again.
That second breath is what buying high-priced companies feels like to institutional investors. These professional analysts have years of experience, and they know that inflated stocks will struggle to become even more inflated.
Yet, their profession forces them to buy shares anyway. And they do so knowing their customers won’t grow rich through buying inflated large-cap stocks.
Meanwhile, a separate cohort of investors mint fortunes through buying companies that have “breathed out” (i.e., fallen in price) before mounting a recovery. These are independent-minded investors like…
- Warren Buffett in GEICO…
- Phil Fisher with Texas Instruments…
- John Neff buying Ford…
And that’s precisely the playbook I’ve used for decades to identify more than three dozen 1,000% winners, including Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)and Humana Inc. (HUM).
After all, there’s no reason to settle for a 1-pound, 2-ounce striped bass when you can sail off and find black marlin “granders” elsewhere.
Good investing,
Eric Fry
Senior Investment Analyst, InvestorPlace