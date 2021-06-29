This Could Be the Biggest Advancement in Healthcare in Years

The markets seemed determined to wrap up the first half of the year at all-time highs. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 both rallied to new records again today, and stocks beneath the surface continue to hit fresh highs right along with them.
As investors start to understand the true big-picture potential of the hypergrowth themes and trends we’ve talked about for years, share prices keep going up and up.
That means there’s a lot of good news to talk about, and we’ll kick off today’s new episode of MoneyLine with a brief look at the market. Then, we’ll dive into some of the biggest news stories of the day…
In a sign of how things are getting back to normal post-Covid-19, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) announced its largest order for new aircraft — ever. The 270-plane order is worth about $30 billion for manufacturers Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY). United also said it would hire 25,000 new employees.
That’s big news for the airline industry in particular and the economy in general, so we’ll take a closer to look at some of the related stocks in the podcast.
But perhaps the biggest news item of the last week — and, honestly, possibly the biggest news in years in the healthcare space — was a report from gene-editing company Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA).
Positive data from its CRISPR/Cas9 therapy as a treatment for a life-threatening rare protein misfolding disorder sent the stock soaring 50% Monday morning. And my Early Stage Investor subscribers moved quickly to lock in strong 316% profits.
Even more importantly, the report put on display just how groundbreaking the Roaring 2020s will be for the healthcare sector. And Intellia isn’t the only company involved.
So, is it time to buy a genomics exchange-traded fund (ETF)? The answer is still a resounding NO! I break down three related ETFs and explain the much better way to play the genomics boom … or any big picture trend for the Roaring 2020s, for that matter.
Finally, I wrap up today’s show with an old-school chart session. Six stocks popped up as I ran my scans this morning, and I’ll share each with you. They may not be what you expect, but several should immediately be added to your watch list.
On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
