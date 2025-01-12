Unveiling the Biggest Investment Breakthrough of the Decade: The “Green Day” Strategy

Editor’s Note: You’re probably familiar with some of the terms used to describe market trends throughout the year: the January Effect, “sell in May and go away” and the Santa Claus Rally, etc. These terms refer to seasonal trends that have been observed in the market. And just like when you’re planting a garden, when there are specific times that plants should be harvested, the same is also true for stocks.
That's where our corporate partner, TradeSmith, comes in. They've developed a tool that can help you find the best times to buy and sell a stock.
TradeSmith CEO Keith Kaplan went live earlier this week to show the seasonality tool in action.
Today, Keith is joining us to explain more about the power of these seasonal patterns.
As humans, we like predictability. We’re all familiar with things such as crystal balls, tea leaves, and tarot cards that are all supposed to provide us with some certainty about what’s coming next.
But you don’t have to believe in divination to see that the desire for predictability is why people check their weather apps constantly; people yearn for control of their circumstances.
If we can see what’s going to happen, it gives an edge. And maybe with the right edge, we can get that job, meet that person, or make that bet that could change everything.
That’s why we’ve developed all sorts of methods to try to get that edge.
Investors think they know what’s going to happen next – that forms the basis of their stock picking. But often, investors are just following the crowd, hoping to ride the momentum, and often not hopping on until much too late.
But we here at TradeSmith have been hard at work for the past two decades on something that does just that: injects a healthy dose of predictability into a generally uncertain environment…
… by way of tangible, recognizable seasonality patterns.
Let me show you what I mean…
A Seasonal Approach to Trading
Earnings beats or regulatory approvals are the catalysts we most often rely on to anticipate stock gains, but as we’ve seen time and again, even good news on paper can mean bad news for a stock – rendering even the smallest nugget of predictability we think we have into another chaotic, unreliable piece of information.
However, by identifying key seasonality patterns, you can see when – down to the exact day – a stock is set to enter “green zones” of significant growth.
For instance…
- NVIDIA (NVDA), the highflying chipmaker that became a household name thanks to AI, historically rises by an average of 7.8% over 15 days starting Oct. 24. And there’s a 100% success rate for that statistic over 15 years.
- The popular energy drink company, Monster Beverage (MNST), enters a green zone every April 14, delivering average gains of 4.7% in 20 days – 87% of the time.
- And Amazon (AMZN) gains an average of 4% over 15 days starting Nov. 13, with an 86% success rate.
But before you start poring over the stock charts for your holdings on Yahoo! Finance, there is a fast, easy, and astonishingly accurate way to identify the seasonal patterns of nearly any stock on the market…
And it all started 20 years ago…
Real People, Real Results
At TradeSmith, we’re known for our innovative portfolio and ideation tools – from TradeStops to our new Seasonal Edge alerts… and our seasoned analysts like Mike Burnick, John Jagerson and Wade Hansen who help bring them to life.
Everyone from casual investors to seasoned pros faces the same challenge: make trading make sense.
These past few months, I set our research team to work turning 33 years of market data into a strategy that accurately identifies the seasonal patterns of growth in 5,000 stocks.
And with an astonishing 83% back-tested accuracy rate, you could double your portfolio within 12 months…
… by knowing exactly when to buy a stock, how long to hold it, and when you should pocket your profits – again and again and again.
By leveraging these insights, you can bypass traditional market analysis. Forget earnings reports, valuations, or macroeconomic trends – everything we’ve been told are the “only” ways to figure where a stock might go in the short term.
Just look at the folks who’ve already made this seasonal system work for them…
See it for yourself…
Consider Walgreens (WBA), for example.
The pharmacy store chain appears on tons of street corners across the United States, and even though the company isn’t as buzzworthy as NVIDIA or Amazon, it too has a series of seasonality patterns every year.
Just check out the chart below – one of Walgreens’s “green days” is highlighted…
Over the last 15 years, between Oct. 7 and Dec. 16, Walgreens stock has risen 93.3% of the time, with an average return of 9.2%. By far its steepest seasonal climb of the year.
In 2024, it actually did even better in a much shorter period of time – jumping from $8.61 on Oct. 7 to highs of $10.74 on Oct. 16. A nearly 25% gain in just eight days!
And with the new year in full swing, a whole new cycle of seasonal trading patterns is about to begin…
Make This Part of Your New Year’s Resolutions
The market may inherently be unpredictable, and as such, traditional buy-and-hold strategies may not be the best ways to make money anymore.
By eliminating the unknowns as much as possible, you can make better, more informed trading decisions.
On Jan. 8, I went live to show the seasonality tool in action – as well as the breakthrough we just had with it that could double your portfolio in 2025.
Seasonal Edge will be a sharp left turn from how most people invest now. But our research shows that over time, following the crowd could seriously hurt your returns.
For example, in our 18-year backtest, the strategy beat the S&P more than two to one. Not only that – it avoided the worst drawdowns in the 2008 financial crisis, the COVID crash, and more:
That picture right there is worth a thousand words as to why I held this urgent Breakthrough 2025 webinar on Wednesday.
