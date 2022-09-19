7 Stocks to Buy This Week

To discuss intriguing stocks to buy this week runs into a timing issue. After all, the major indices melted down for the week ending Sept. 16. For instance, the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 5% exactly. Fundamentally, many on Wall Street fear that unexpectedly hot inflation will push the Federal Reserve into raising interest rates aggressively.
Of course, rising interest rates will tighten the money supply, which in turn presents a deflationary force acting on inflation. However, if the Fed pushes too far, that could send the economy into a recession, something everyone desperately wants to avoid.
Nevertheless, not all publicly traded securities have been trading in a pessimistic fashion. Quite a few delivered robust gains — and they could move higher. Therefore, below are the stocks to buy this week.
Stocks to Buy This Week: Volta (VLTA)
Heading off this list of stocks to buy this week is a high-risk, high-reward venture. Indeed, with Volta (NYSE:VLTA) trading hands at less than $2.50 a pop, most folks would consider VLTA a penny stock. Fair enough. However, the underlying company performed outstandingly well in the week ending Sept. 16, gaining nearly 15%. Perhaps the enthusiasm can continue.
For starters, Volta represents a player in the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure industry. Though EV proponents often like to say that drivers can charge at home, the reality is that not everyone has access to a garage or carport. Yes, 63% of all occupied housing units do. However, the remaining don’t, which makes public charging stations incredibly relevant.
Moreover, Volta features a distinct if not outright unique way of delivering charging solutions. As I mentioned earlier this month:
Volta brings to the table ad-driven charging stations. Think about the programmatic advertising sector helping streaming channels provide free content in exchange for broadcasting commercials. Now, apply that very same concept to the EV charging sector.
Being relevant and innovative, some investors may be willing to overlook Volta’s financial weaknesses. Therefore, VLTA may be one of the stocks to buy this week.
American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)
Specializing in products and solutions for the namesake industry, American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) may appeal to the circumstances associated with the post-pandemic new normal. Over the trailing week ending Sept. 16, AOUT returned stakeholders nearly 12% of market value. Since the close of Aug. 5, shares gained almost 31%, reflecting a possible resurgence.
Fundamentally, American Outdoor benefits from a component related to revenge travel. For roughly two years, consumers struggled against lockdowns and various Covid-19 mitigation measures. With restrictions fading considerably, these folks with saved funds and pent-up demand desired real experiences over digital alternatives. Therefore, an investment like AOUT natively benefits.
Another factor to consider is that American Outdoor specializes in accessories for hunting and shooting sports. I don’t necessarily want to bring up controversies with stocks to buy this week. However, government data shows that firearm sales increased dramatically during the new normal.
Therefore, it’s only logical that an accessory provider like American Outdoor may see a demand boost.
Stocks to Buy This Week: Lucid (LCID)
Though the electrification of mobility presents significant opportunities for EV players, the reality could be that many if not most of these current competitors could go bankrupt. Part of the problem is that many companies are churning out expensive rides. Unfortunately, the boon in commodity costs stemming from soaring inflation forced virtually every manufacturer to raise prices.
Still, it’s difficult to get consumers to pay top dollar for a product without pedigree. Pay $20,000 for an EV? That’s a done deal. Pay $50,000 and up? You’re now going to have people questioning the quality of the underlying label. However, Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) may have an advantage in its CEO, Peter Rawlinson.
Rawlinson served as the vehicle engineer for the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S. He knows what he’s doing and mimicking Elon Musk, spends the bulk of his time on Lucid’s factory floor. Yes, it’s for ironing out production issues but it also demonstrates an unwillingness to compromise.
For me, this provides longer-term credibility for Lucid, and that makes LCID one of the best stocks to buy this week.
Smith-Midland Corporation (SMID)
Typically, a precast concrete specialist might not ping as one of the stocks to buy this week. Still, Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) managed to raise eyebrows. Despite the benchmark S&P 500 index shedding nearly 6% of market value in the trailing week ended Sept. 16, SMID gained a whopping 15.6% during the same period. What is going on here?
On Aug. 19, 2022, the White House announced that President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act. Part of this legislation involves creating clean energy jobs. Per the official statement:
The expanded tax credits for energy-efficient commercial buildings, new energy efficient homes, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure will include bonus credits for businesses that pay prevailing wages and hire registered apprentices, ensuring local wages are not undercut by low-road contractors.
With Biden committed to keeping his campaign promise of “Build Back Better,” Smith-Midland Corporation could enjoy downwind benefits. Therefore, SMID might not just be one of the stocks to buy this week. Rather, it could be a long-term investment.
Stocks to Buy This Week: Real Good Foods (RGF)
Admittedly one of the riskier ideas among stocks to buy this week, Real Good Foods (NASDAQ:RGF) deserves consideration for speculators. After all, while the major equity indices suffered substantial declines, RGF pulled off a double-digit return. That’s 10.3% up to be exact. Therefore, something might be driving this trend.
According to RGF’s website, the company specializes in “more nutritious, gluten-free, high protein, low carb, keto-friendly frozen meal choices you feel good about.” Stated differently, RGF delivers culinary delights in a convenient format for consumers who are particularly picky about their consumption needs. To me, this signifies relating to a higher-income crowd. Moreover, RGF gained 17% over the trailing half-year period. Market participants sure like what the company is cooking.
Investors should be aware that RGF represents a work in progress. While quarterly revenue continues to increase on a year-over-year basis, the company still posts net losses. However, these losses appear to be diminishing, suggesting an upside opportunity for the contrarian.
Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF-A, LGF-B)
While cineplex operators may have attracted tremendous attention last year, this year, the narrative presents a discouraging profile. Show business is a tough business. As comedian Chris Rock once quipped (and I’m paraphrasing), it’s here today, gone today. Still, Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A, NYSE:LGF-B) surprisingly delivered the goods last week. Class A shares gained 4.43% while the Class B shares moved up 5%.
Before you write off the company — stylized as Lionsgate to the public — as printing a one-hit-wonder type of price action, consider its fundamentals. In a modern world where attention spans are getting shorter (have you noticed my introductory paragraphs are getting slimmer?), Lionsgate knows what resonates with audiences.
Take for instance the film “Fall.” A story about two climbers getting stuck atop a TV tower, it made for riveting viewing. My blood pressure increased just watching these fictional characters navigate their (self-induced) troubles. Anyways, the film cost only $3 million to make but has already made nearly $12 million worldwide.
Lionsgate is an expert at compelling content. Therefore, LGF (both of them) represent stocks to buy this week.
Stocks to Buy This Week: FNCB Bancorp (FNCB)
Probably not a name you’ve heard about unless you live in the northeastern section of the U.S., FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) delivers myriad financial solutions. Headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, FNCB delivers the kind of quality that you can expect from a regional institution. In other words, FNCB cares for its customers rather than just treating them as numbers on a ledger.
Of course, caring alone won’t make a business a thriving one. However, it’s worth pointing out that in the trailing week, FNCB gained 4.3%. While such a performance wouldn’t classify as mind-blowing, keep in mind that the underlying Nasdaq slipped nearly 7% during the same period.
Fundamentally, what I appreciate about FNCB is its geographical location. While the northeastern region doesn’t typically attract millennials, Pennsylvania represents an exception. With costs of living rising due to inflation, more people are likely to migrate to the state. If so, that may bode well for FNCB, making it one of the stocks to buy this week.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.