Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

We’re diving into all of the latest stock news on Monday with our breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for today!
Moving stocks this morning is FDA news, stock acquisition details, a clinical update, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock is soaring more than 36% alongside heavy trading this morning.
- Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares are surging over 27% due to positive news from the FDA.
- ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) stock is gaining almost 26% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares are climbing more than 24% following an update on a note sold to an investor.
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) stock is increasing over 18% following news that Elon Musk is no longer buying Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares are rising more than 12% on news of Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) acquiring more of the company’s stock.
- Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) stock is heading nearly 12% higher on no clear news this morning.
- ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) shares are getting an over 10% boost following its Nasdaq debut on Friday.
- McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) stock is jumping more than 10% in pre-market trading on Monday.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares are up about 10% ahead of a reverse stock split on Wednesday.
10 Top Losers
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock is diving over 13% following a clinical update on Friday.
- Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) shares are taking a more than 11% beating on no apparent news this morning.
- Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock is tumbling close to () 11% following a major rally on Friday.
- United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) shares are falling over 9% after going public last week.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) stock is dropping more than 9% in pre-market trading for Monday.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares are sliding over 9% this morning.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock is decreasing more than 9%, which continues its negative movement from Friday.
- Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) are slipping roughly 9% this morning.
- Comstock (NYSE:CRK) stock is dipping over 8% as of this writing.
- Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 8% after rallying on Friday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.