7 Retail Stocks That Christmas Forgot This Year

Black Friday, as the story goes, is said to be the first day of the fiscal year where retailers start making money. The success or failure of retail stocks to generate revenue in the nine weeks that follow Black Friday determines exactly how profitable a year has been.

In 2016, retail sales got off to a good start in November, up 5% over last year and 0.1% over an extremely strong October; online sales saw even greater growth, up 15.3% over the same month a year earlier.

The National Retail Federation predicted that retail sales in the all-important months of November and December would grow by 3.6%. The early numbers suggest the retail trade organization was right on target when it comes to this year’s results.

Early reports also suggest that while online revenues have grown at a healthy pace this Christmas, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) stock hasn’t really performed well heading up to Santa’s big day. Still, the company itself recorded its best holiday season yet — a sign that some brick-and-mortar retailers still have plenty to fear.

Every year there are winners and losers during the holiday season. The following seven retail stocks appear to have gotten coal for Christmas.

