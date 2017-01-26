Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Can’t Drop These Ugly Questions

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ), in my opinion, has always been a schizophrenic investment. It shines both hot and cold, and it’s difficult to discern its long-term trajectory. On the positive end of the spectrum, Alibaba stock is bolstered by the fact that it is China’s version of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). BABA is a mainstay in Chinese retail. CEO Yun “Jack” Ma leverages significant financial and political power, meeting then President-elect Donald Trump to discuss mutually beneficial business.

Source: Shutterstock

On the other hand, Alibaba stock as a profitable entity hasn’t always lived up to the dream. Sure, when BABA stock hit technical bottoms in September 2015 and February 2016, speculators gained tremendous returns.

But that reality is a double-edged sword. Essentially, what we’re saying is that your money is safe in the hands of Alibaba Group, but only when you’ve got a quick hand on the buy/sell button. Otherwise, you’re out of luck. As confirmation, BABA stock is only up 10.8% from the closing price of its first official trading day.

To be sure, 2017 is a radical shift in geopolitics and potentially, in macroeconomics. Whether they find these changes agreeable or not, Alibaba Group doesn’t seem fazed. To their credit, management is getting on with the situation at hand.

Bold Moves Bolster Alibaba Stock

First, there’s that little deal with the International Olympic Committee. Announced late last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, BABA “will be the digital sponsor of the Olympics in three key areas: cloud services, e-commerce, and television,” according to Yahoo Finance. That’s an unbelievable platform for Alibaba stock. Now a member of “The Olympic Partners,” the company joins such names as The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V ).

It’s not just a matter of the Olympics brand name or the length of the deal, which will run through 2028. That, by the way, is enough to cover the next three winter and summer games each. Rather, it’s the fact that this move aligns with the long-reach vision of BABA. According to Timo Lumme, head of the IOC’s TV and marketing division, the deal will allow the Chinese giant to become a “globally accessible e-commerce platform.”

This is a critically important point for Alibaba stock. Jack Ma is at a point where dominance in China just won’t do. Asian companies are growing at a tremendous rate, and more of them have their eyes set on the U.S. markets. And while BABA stock kills it in domestic sales, international sales leave a lot to be desired. Thus, the Alibaba Group CEO discussed bringing the U.S. a million jobs with Donald Trump. In reality, it’s a savvy move to further integrate BABA’s retail channels beyond China.

Those that bought into Alibaba stock will certainly like what they’re seeing. However, the big question is whether it will work. For that, I’m not too sure.

BABA Stock Weighed Down by Nagging Questions

This isn’t just a cop-out statement. We really don’t know the details of the Olympics deal other than the time length of the contract. So until that data is released, it’s premature to determine how it would affect Alibaba stock. The concern, though, is that it can’t be cheap. Coincidentally, BABA is the first company to sign on through 2028. Maybe there’s a financial reason for that?

Next Page