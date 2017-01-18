Why Nike Inc (NKE) and Under Armour Inc (UA) Shouldn’t Fear Amazon

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has found its latest market and list of competitors to target. The online giant is now setting its sights on the massive growing athletic apparel market. That’s a shot across the bow that adds a new set of retail rivals to Amazon’s roster — Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) and Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA , NYSE: UAA ) — among others.

However, while Amazon moving into the athletic apparel space is no laughing matter, NKE and UA stock investors shouldn’t be looking to flee.

The athletic apparel market, while saturated with competitors, at least continues to grow. Even celebrities including Danica Patrick and Kate Hudson are entering the athletic apparel sector hoping to capture some of the $44 billion that consumers spend on activewear. In 2016, athletic apparel grew by 12% — which admittedly wasn’t the 15% growth the industry saw in 2015, but it was far better than the 2% growth seen across all apparel.

Now, Amazon wants a piece of the market, and it announced plans earlier this month to launch its own athletic apparel brand.

Why NKE Stock Is Safe

Nike, while slowing, still is the king of athletic apparel and still is managing to grow despite a widening field. While companies (including Under Armour) have dipped into Nike’s market share, the $88 billion company still commands a sizable lead in the industry, with dominant positions in numerous subsectors.

Nike’s current goal is to reach $7 billion in e-commerce sales by the year 2020. It’s currently at about $1.5 billion annually, so clearly, NKE has a ways to go. But growth of 46% seen in its most recent quarter is reason to believe Nike will accomplish the feat. In fact, NKE ranked in the top 50 for internet retail sales last year.

China is another major catalyst for NKE. Sales in the country have increased by double digits for 10 consecutive quarters. Amazon doesn’t have the same luxurious route to growth in China, actually lagging behind other e-commerce players in the populous nation.

But perhaps more important as far as Nike is concerned is the price proposition. Nike products aren’t cheap, and various low-cost options from the likes of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) and Old Navy simply aren’t a substitute. Amazon is likely to try to compete on price, too — which means it really won’t be directly competing with Nike.

Overall, Nike’s 6% growth in revenues last quarter marked the 28th consecutive period of improving sales.

NKE stock isn’t going anywhere.

Why UA Stock Is Safe

If Nike should fear anything, it’s Under Armour, which has used cutting-edge technology and a growing roster of athlete endorsements to gain share in the U.S. and internationally.

Like Nike, Under Armour has a pretty impressive revenue growth streak — 26 straight quarters of 20% growth or more.

Under Armour boasts a recent game-changing win — a deal with Major League Baseball to outfit all the teams and sell replica jerseys and apparel to fans. This deal strengthened an already impressive lineup of endorsed athletes for Under Armour that have helped it see growth in apparel and footwear. The company is even using NFL MVP and UA endorsee Tom Brady to launch a new lineup of sleepwear.

