3 Homebuilding Stocks to Top Q4 Earnings

The U.S. homebuilding market seems to have taken a brief hiatus. Existing home sales and new home sales data from Dec 2016 throw light on the adversities plaguing the industry.

U.S. existing home sales fell 2.8% in December to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.49 million units. Again, on Jan 26, the Commerce Department said that new home sales fell 10.4% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate 536,000 in the same month.

The positive momentum at the start of 2017 seems to have lost steam as mortgage rates have been inching up since the November presidential election.

Optimism surrounding Donald Trump’s plans to spur economic growth through tax cuts and easier regulations prompted a rise in Treasury yields and a corresponding rise in mortgage rates.

A rise in mortgage rates is undeniably the most dampening factor for the homebuilding industry. Mortgage rates were up significantly in December to 4.32% from 3.5% in early November. Rising interest rates and housing prices are probably diluting demand for homes in the U.S. and affordability is also becoming an issue.

Nevertheless, the bigger picture is strikingly different. Sales of new homes rose 12.2% in 2016 from a year earlier ??? marking the best in a decade.

Sales growth during 2016 was majorly boosted by affordable mortgage rates and a steadily improving job market.

Homebuilders Quarterly Update So Far

PulteGroup, Inc. ( PHM ), which is primarily a single-family homes seller, posted earnings of 67 cents in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 17.5% and above the consensus estimate by 15.5%. Revenues also climbed 20.9% year over year. The average price of homes sold grew to $391,000 from $353,000 a year earlier, while the number of homes sold rose to 6,197 from 5,662. Unit backlog increased 10%, with the value of backlog climbing 20%.

Again, D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI ) exhibited an impressive performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2017, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects to perform reasonably well in fiscal 2017 on the back of its robust backlog position and well-stocked inventory of land, lots and homes.

KB Home‘s ( KBH ) fourth-quarter 2016 earnings and sales surpassed analysts’ expectations by 8% and 2%, respectively. The company concluded 2016 with an impressive 21% growth in revenues and double-digit rise in deliveries and housing revenues.

Last month, Lennar Corporation ( LEN ) beat expectations on both the counts for the fourth time in a row in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016.

Overall, the picture isn’t that dreary after all. The construction sector’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.5% in Q4 as compared with 7.1% earnings growth in the preceding quarter. Revenues are also expected to improve 6.6% overall (5.5% growth in Q3). For 2016, earnings will probably rise 6.7% (versus 7.1% seen in 2015) on 3.5% revenue growth (3.3% a year ago) while margins are expected to decline to 0.20% (0.23% a year ago).

In spite of the economic woes, it is a profitable strategy to zero in on a handful of homebuilders that are poised to beat earnings this quarter. An earnings beat would also pave the way for stock price appreciation.

Which are the Right Picks?

Picking the right stock for your portfolio could appear to be a daunting task given the wide range of companies in the construction space. One way to confine the list of choices during this earnings season is by looking at stocks that have a solid Zacks Rank accompanied by a favorable Earnings ESP. The combination of a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) with a positive Earnings ESP usually hints at an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology for determining which stocks have the best chance to pull a surprise in their next earnings announcement. It shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Our research shows that for stocks with this combination, the chance of a positive earnings surprise is as high as 70%.

For investors seeking to apply this strategy to their portfolio, we have highlighted three homebuilding stocks that may stand out this season.

