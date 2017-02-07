7 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts — COP SPG EXC GLW AVB BCE ES

The S&P 500 Index climbed higher this week to remain near its all-time high, fueled by improving economic data and continued strength from many companies reporting earnings. A number of dividend stocks also announced higher dividends.

Seven notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including two electric utilities, two real estate investment trusts and a couple providers of financial services.

Here are nine dividend stocks increasing payouts.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP ) rewarded shareholders with a 6% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it by a penny from 25 cents per share to 26.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of Feb. 14 will receive their higher dividends on Mar. 1 from the oil exploration and production company. COP shares will be ex-dividend on Feb. 10.

COP Dividend Yield: 2.11%

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG ) announced a 6% raise to its quarterly dividend, bringing its payout up from $1.65 per share to $1.75. The mall real estate investment trust will send its higher dividends out on Feb. 28 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 14. SPG shares will trade ex-dividend on Feb. 10.

SPG Dividend Yield: 3.78%

Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC ) increased its quarterly dividend by 3%, raising its payment to 32.75 cents per share from 31.8 cents. The electric utility will pay shareholders of record as of Feb. 15 on Mar. 10. The stock’s shares trade ex-dividend on Feb. 13.

EXC Dividend Yield: 3.66%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW ) raised its quarterly dividend by 15%, increasing it from 13.5 cents per share to 15.5 cents. The glass manufacturer will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of Feb. 28 on Mar. 31. GLW shares will trade ex-dividend on Feb. 24.

GLW Dividend Yield: 2.33%

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB ) increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $1.42 per share from $1.35. Shareholders of record as of Mar. 31 will receive dividends from the residential real estate investment trust on April 17. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on Mar. 29.

AVB Dividend Yield: 3.24%

BCE Inc. (USA) (NYSE: BCE ) announced a 5% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 68.25 cents per share to 71.75 cents. Dividends will be paid from the provider of broadband communications services on April 15 to shareholders of record as of Mar. 15. BCE shares become ex-dividend on Mar. 13.

BCE Dividend Yield: 5.00%

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES ) increased its quarterly dividend by 7%, raising its payment from 44.5 cents per share to 47.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of Mar. 2 will receive dividends from the electric utility on Mar. 31. ES shares will be ex-dividend on Feb. 28.

ES Dividend Yield: 3.19%

