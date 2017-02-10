Under Armour Inc (UA) CEO Kevin Plank Is In Over His Head

Under Armour Inc’s (NYSE: UA , NYSE: UAA ) high-flying CEO, Kevin Plank didn’t just hit a wall in the company’s latest quarter. He crashed into at about 120 miles per hour, damaging his credibility with Wall Street to such an extent that it will be difficult for him to recover.

Source: Shutterstock

To be sure, Plank deserves a lot of credit for defying the naysayers as he outflanked larger established rivals, such as Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) and Adidas AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ADDYY ), in the highly competitive market for athletic apparel and footwear. Signs are emerging, though, that he may be in over his head.

Under Plank’s leadership, the Baltimore-based company has spent nearly $1 billion on diet and activity-tracking apps in recent years and has precious little to show for it.

Connected Fitness revenue was only $80 million in its latest quarter. Then again, pure plays like Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) aren’t doing that great either and Nike dropped its Fuelband tracker in 2014 after it failed to catch on. He also is reeling from the end of the “athleisure” trend and increased competition from new entrants into the market.

Such strategic blunders would have cost most CEOs their job. Plank, though, can enjoy some job security since he owns about 30 million shares of Under Armour’s B shares and is the company’s biggest holder.

This presents a challenge for UA shareholders to oust him, though it isn’t an insurmountable one. Indeed, Wall Street is chock full of examples of company founders who were pushed out the door including Groupon Inc’s (NASDAQ: GRPN ) Andrew Mason, Mike Lazaridis at BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) and Yahoo! Inc.’s (NASDAQ: YHOO ) Jerry Yang.

Even more worrisome was the abrupt departure of CFO Chip Molloy after less than one year. Anytime a finance chief leaves under such circumstances, that’s a worrisome sign for investors and indicates that owning UA stock is too risky for most investors.

This is a change in fortunes for UA.

Wall Street loves a plucky upstart, particularly one like Under Armour that grew at double-digit rates. Once there is even the tiniest hint that a highflier is running out of gas, however, investors run for the exits and don’t look back because recapturing lost growth is almost impossible. Just ask Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) CEO Tim Cook and a billion other former highfliers that are too numerous to mention.

Next Page