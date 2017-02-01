Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock: Buy This Old Dog for Its New Tricks

Companies like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) are rare for a reason. You can call it the Polaroid effect: Scientist and inventor Edwin H. Land’s idea for a light polarizing lens sparked multiple innovations, including instant photography.

Together with businessman George Wheelwright, Land formed Polaroid in 1937. Land and Wheelwright completely dominated the instant photography sector, until that sector was no longer relevant. Once considered an economic bellwether, Polaroid declared bankruptcy in 2001.

True, the company is back on the wheel again, but not before taking down its original investors. Worst of all, they’re an afterthought. Polaroid is seemingly stuck in a reality that has seen its zenith 30 years ago. It’s a fate that anyone vested in MSFT stock will obviously want to avoid. Still, it is a legitimate fear, especially among technology companies. In this day and age, if you’re not ahead, you’re almost intractably behind.

MSFT Stock Is Getting the Job Done

Based on its most recent second-quarter earnings report, Microsoft stock is in good hands. On a year-over-year basis, earnings grew 3.6%, matching consensus estimates for 79 cents per share. Top-line sales increased by a 2.2% margin over the year-ago level, which slightly exceeded forecasts. While InvestorPlace writer Tom Taulli is correct in pointing out that these aren’t earth-shattering figures for MSFT stock, they’re more than good enough.

I’ve made the argument before that Microsoft stock is steady, not sexy — and that’s not a bad thing. Sure, everybody loves Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE ) and its incredible machines. Rarely do people rave when they have to spend an inordinate amount of time in the shop. I’m not suggesting that MSFT stock is the market equivalent of a minivan; what I am saying is that it’s not going to pull too many unwanted surprises.

Take a look at the broader picture of its earnings performances. In the past fourteen quarters inclusive of the latest Q2, MSFT shares have only failed to meet earnings consensus twice. Of those misses, the negative surprise averaged 6% below forecast. While that’s a notable ding, the total average earnings surprise for Microsoft stock in the aforementioned time frame is well over 8%.

No matter how you look at it, that’s a respectable trend. It’s especially true given that MSFT is an old dog with fierce rivals chomping at the bit.

Microsoft Is Still in the Innovation Game

CEO Satya Nadella has made it no secret that he wants MSFT stock to be more than just a play on software and computers. To that end, the company has been investing heavily in cloud applications. It’s a market that is projected to jump from last year’s $204 billion to $318 billion in two years’ time.

Next Page