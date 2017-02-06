2016 was a tough year for healthcare stocks. Drug companies were political footballs most notably from then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump’s election was supposed to bring relief to the sector’s stocks. To the contrary, President Trump picked up where Clinton left off, and the much-anticipated relief for investors hasn’t yet materialized.

Trump recently made new headlines with his attacks on pharma product pricing. This rekindled the toxicity of the sector stocks to most investors. Few experts want to recommend a stock then see their investment get an instant buzz-cut from a negative inflammatory tweet.

Today I want to trade from the other side of the fear. I do recognize that drug companies could still face Trumpian tribulations. But I also realize that Trump is a business person first, so he won’t likely destroy the sector that constitutes a large portion of market cap.

Buying Trump fear so far this year has yielded me profits from buying dips in quality stocks that were hit by Trump tweets. Case in point was Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT ) and their issues with F-35 pricing.

Today I want to look at some trades to ride a bounce in the unloved pharma sector.

