Tuesday’s Vital Data: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Twitter Inc (TWTR) and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

U.S. stock futures are in rally mode this morning, after General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) bolstered premarket sentiment with its fourth-quarter earnings beat. Additionally, stocks are being bolstered by a rising U.S. dollar, which is up nearly 1% after Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker said late yesterday that a March interest rate hike was “on the table.”

At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average had advanced 0.23%, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.29% and Nasdaq-100 futures were higher by 0.21%.

On the options front, volume plummeted on Monday following Friday’s brisk session. On the day, only about 11.4 million calls and 11.8 million puts changed hands — coming in well below average. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio leapt to 0.75, though the 10-day moving average held at 0.69 for the fourth straight session.

Turning to Monday’s volume leaders, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) surged more than 11% after rumors hit the Street that the company was collaborating with chief rival Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ). Elsewhere, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) call traders continued to ramp up their positions heading into Thursday’s quarterly earnings report, and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) short sellers appear to be hedging their positions.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

AMD stock is on fire and call options traders were chomping at the bit to get in on the run on Monday.

Driving AMD’s latest rally was news that Intel was licensing AMD GPU technology. According to Kyle Bennet, editor in chief at HardOCP:

“Intel is licensing AMD GPU technology. No money has changed hands yet, so there is no financial impact till late in the year, hence nothing in the current earnings report. The first product AMD is working on for Intel is a Kaby Lake processor variant … It is scheduled to come to market before the end of the year. I would expect more collaboration between AMD and Intel in the future on the graphics side.”

If true, the Intel collaboration would be huge for AMD, potentially giving the company a leg up on its main GPU competitor, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ). AMD options traders apparently came to the same conclusion, as more than 670,000 contracts traded on the stock yesterday, with calls accounting for 64% of the day’s take.

Some of the more aggressive speculators have taken out considerable overhead call positions in the soon-to-expire 10 Feb series, where some 4,700 contacts are open at the $14 strike, with another 2,000-plus at $14.50.

