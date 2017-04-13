7 Energy Stocks That Will Turn 2017 on Its Head

The energy patch has been reviving in one form or another for a while now, and that means it’s about time to take a look at who might the first winners in this new upleg for energy stocks.

The big integrated energy plays won’t be the first to leave the gate. It will be smaller firms that have weathered the storm and are now back in business at full swing. Since it takes less revenue to make a big difference to them, they’re already bouncing back.

What’s more, as volatility kicks up globally, these national energy firms promote domestic energy security, whether in the U.S. or China or Argentina.

Below, I’ve unearthed seven energy stocks that will turn 2017 on its head for investors looking to make a big strike in the energy patch. They are in the right place at the right time and, after taking a beating since 2014, are coming back with a vengeance.

