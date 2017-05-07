7 Retail Stocks to Sell Off the Clearance Rack

The retail sector is a war zone right now, with shares getting smashed lower on a combination of macro-level headwinds and intra-sector market share loss. Put more simply: At a time when overall retail sales are stumbling, traditional retailers are also suffering a market share loss to online retailers like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

It’s a nasty double whammy. And it has investors aggressively bailing out.

Turning to the macro data, retail sales grew at a weaker-than-expected 0.4% month-over-month rate in April versus the 0.6% rise expected. Auto sales rebounded after three straight months of sizeable declines.

And nonstore retailers (AMZN and its ilk) put in a strong performance. But in the third straight month of weakness was the general merchandise citatory, with the department store subcomponent falling flat.

The downward spiral is only accelerating. As a result, here are seven retail stocks to avoid or sell:

