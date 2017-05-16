Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock an Opportunity, Or a Trap?

Shares of cybersecurity companies including Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW ) and FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ) rallied on Monday following the weekend news of the malicious “WannaCry” worm infecting tens of thousands of computers. For its part, PANW stock has brought its two-week gain to about 10%.

However, while this rally certainly has the potential to turn into something more meaningful, for now, Palo Alto Networks really must prove itself a bit more.

One trap that I’ve seen many traders fall into as it relates to this industry is that they buy and chase these stocks higher upon any news of a new virus making the rounds. More often than not, these stocks do get a pop on such news (Monday was a great example), but unless any given virus turns into more of an epidemic, it’s unlikely to dramatically alter the bottom line of these cybersecurity stocks.

When I offered a bullish outlook on FEYE stock last week, on May 8, I pointed to the notably bullish reaction of FireEye to its latest earnings report. The rally aggressively broke shares past a notable and previously tough line of resistance. The stock popped by another 7.5% on Monday.

PANW Stock Charts

Looking at Palo Alto’s multiyear chart, we see that ever since the stock exhausted itself from a multiyear run in summer 2015, it has struggled to get back on its feet and every rally has been met with renewed selling pressure.



The roller coaster continued this year when PANW stock lost 30% of its value on March 1 following the company’s most recent earnings report. This pushed shares right back to the lower end of their trading range, where they then began a new consolidation phase in April.

The next major tell for the stock? Look out to May 31, when Palo Alto Networks is scheduled to report its next batch of earnings.

