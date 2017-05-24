Tennis Star Serena Williams and Intuit Inc. (INTU) CEO Join SurveyMonkey Board

Tennis star Serena Williams and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Brad Smith have been named to the board of directors at online survey platform SurveyMonkey Inc.
They join a board that includes Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg. Meg Whitman, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has stepped down as a director.
Founded in 1999, SurveyMonkey competes against fellow online survey startup Qualtrics. The Palo Alto, Calif., startup was valued at $2 billion in late 2014. It has raised more than $1 billion in debt and equity enabling it to delay an initial public offering.
Dave Goldberg, a former Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) executive, was CEO of SurveyMonkey and married to Sandberg when he died unexpectedly in 2015. He had joined SurveyMonkey in 2009 when a group of investors bought the company from its founders. Zander Lurie, previously an executive at GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO), was brought in to lead the company following Goldberg’s death.