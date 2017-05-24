Tennis Star Serena Williams and Intuit Inc. (INTU) CEO Join SurveyMonkey Board

Tennis star Serena Williams and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU ) CEO Brad Smith have been named to the board of directors at online survey platform SurveyMonkey Inc.

They join a board that includes Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) COO Sheryl Sandberg. Meg Whitman, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) has stepped down as a director.

Founded in 1999, SurveyMonkey competes against fellow online survey startup Qualtrics. The Palo Alto, Calif., startup was valued at $2 billion in late 2014. It has raised more than $1 billion in debt and equity enabling it to delay an initial public offering.