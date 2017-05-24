Lowe's drops to multimonth lows after disappointing Q1 >>> READ MORE
Tennis Star Serena Williams and Intuit Inc. (INTU) CEO Join SurveyMonkey Board

HPE CEO Meg Whitman is departing from the board of the online survey platform

By InvestorPlace Staff  |  May 24, 2017, 11:59 am EDT
   
InvestorPlace Staff

Tennis star Serena Williams and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CEO Brad Smith have been named to the board of directors at online survey platform SurveyMonkey Inc.

Serena Williams with SurveyMonkey CEO Zander Lurie

They join a board that includes Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg. Meg Whitman, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) has stepped down as a director.

Founded in 1999, SurveyMonkey competes against fellow online survey startup Qualtrics. The Palo Alto, Calif., startup was valued at $2 billion in late 2014. It has raised more than $1 billion in debt and equity enabling it to delay an initial public offering.

Dave Goldberg, a former Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) executive, was CEO of SurveyMonkey and married to Sandberg when he died unexpectedly in 2015. He had joined SurveyMonkey in 2009 when a group of investors bought the company from its founders. Zander Lurie, previously an executive at GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO), was brought in to lead the company following Goldberg’s death.

 

