Thursday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Snap Inc (SNAP)

U.S. stock futures are trading lower once again this morning, as Wall Street digests the aftermath of the surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump’s unpredictable behavior. If there’s one thing traders don’t like, it’s unpredictability. Furthermore, Snap Inc (NASDAQ: SNAP ) is applying additional pressure to Nasdaq-100 futures, with SNAP stock down more than 20% following a severe earnings miss.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are off 0.09%, while S&P 500 futures have fallen 0.19% and Nasdaq-100 futures are lower by 0.19%.

On the options front, volume was quite brisk on Wednesday as about 18.3 million calls and 12.2 million puts changed hands yesterday. Roughly 4.2 million of those calls were driven by options traders rushing to implement dividend-capture strategies on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) ahead of today’s ex-dividend date. Over on the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio ticked lower to 0.62, and the 10-day moving average logged its fifth-consecutive finish at 0.66.

Driving Wednesday’s options activity, Apple stock trades ex-dividend today but the company also took aim at wearables competitor Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) by snapping up sleep tracking company Beddit. Elsewhere, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) benefited from Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NVDA ) earnings halo effect and received a boost from bullish commentary from Bank of America. Finally, Snap drew mixed options activity ahead of last night’s abysmal first-quarter earnings report.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL stock trades ex-dividend today, with traders of record as of the close last night due to receive a payout of 63 cents per share on May 18. With nearly 4.2 million contracts trading on Apple stock yesterday, and 92% of those crossing as calls, you can bet that options traders were chomping at the bit to get their hands on that dividend payout.

In less volatile Apple news, the company took direct aim at Fitbit by addressing the only real shortcoming between the two companies wearables products: sleep monitoring. With the Apple Watch proving a bit too bulky for such a task, Apple bought sleep tracking company Beddit on Tuesday. Terms of the deal have yet to be announced.

