3 Best Vanguard Funds for the Second Half of 2017

Vanguard funds generally appeal to long-term investors, but making short-term tactical moves, such as buying shares of a few select funds now for the second half of 2017, can be smart for almost any investment objective.

For example, a time-tested portfolio management strategy is to employ the core-and-satellite design, which begins with a core holding, such as Vanguard 500 Index (MUTF:VFINX), and satellite funds representing diverse categories are built around the core.

When looking for strategic areas to buy in the short-term, a long-term investor can either add to existing shares or look at adding other funds, in this case satellites, to the mix.

With this strategy in mind for the best Vanguard funds in the second half of 2017, we’ll highlight three funds that can outperform the broad market indices through the end of the year and that can also be good long-term holdings to build around a core.

Next Page