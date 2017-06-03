3 Biotech Trades to Diversify Your Portfolio

Is biotech a buy, sell or hold? The answer is that depends. But in this strategist’s view and in paying homage to the price charts of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN ), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN ) and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG ), there’s evidence all three recommendations exist.

Source: Shutterstock

There’s also supportive evidence off the charts to buy, sell or simply maintain a more lukewarm bullish opinion on REGN, AMGN and CELG, respectively. Personally, analyzing biotech stocks like that is a tough business.

Due to patent protection, expirations, breakthroughs, competition, generics, FDA approvals, trials, failures, marketing and distribution, pipeline speculations and the likes, even the best sounding information today, rarely seems to pan out consistently for analysts committed to figuring it all out. This is just one person’s opinion, but having been around the financial markets for more years than I dare say, I’d love to have hard evidence to the contrary as it relates to biotech stocks.

Having said that, if you’re willing to set aside some capital for speculating in the group and like the idea of diversifying in biotech stocks with a buy, sell and hold using limited risk options strategies, then REGN, AMGN and CELG are prime candidates I’m willing to share with you today.

