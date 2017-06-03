3 Solar Stocks That Are Heating Up After Paris Exit

While the decision was expected, President Donald Trump’s determination to pull out of the landmark Paris Agreement did send ripples throughout the renewable energy sector. Citing job hindering regulations, Trump has pulled the United States out of the voluntary agreement to lower the planet’s temperature, reduce emissions and ultimately boost the amount of renewable energy generation across the globe.

Source: Shutterstock

And how did solar stocks react to Trump’s decision? Drop like a stone, right? Wrong. The various solar stocks actually went up in the days after Trump’s folly.

The reason is simple — a whole host of states, cities and municipalities have decided to take up the Paris Agreement challenge without Trump’s blessing. From New York to Hawaii and even in some Republican-controlled states — have taken up the climate change flag. Meanwhile, across the globe, many nations have pledged to do more in the wake of the U.S.’s absence.

What that means is that the solar stocks could still see plenty of long-term demand for their products. For investors, this means the sun is still shining for the sector.

With that in mind, here are three solar stocks to buy today.

Next Page