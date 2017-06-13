Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stock Is in a League of Its Own

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) never seems able to catch Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) in the PC space. But when it comes to gaming consoles, it’s a different story. AMD dominates, with its AMD Jaguar CPU and an AMD GPU powering nearly every console in the current generation.

That streak continued when Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) announced its new Xbox One X during the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

Billed as the world’s most powerful video game console, the Xbox One X has an AMD Jaguar CPU inside, with an integrated AMD GPU providing 6 teraflops of graphics performance.

It’s AMD Inside

The current generation of video game consoles includes seven different models from three manufacturers: Microsoft, Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) and Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ). Of those seven consoles, just one — the Nintendo Switch — uses an Nvidia CPU and GPU.

The Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Playstation 4, PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro each have an AMD Jaguar CPU with an integrated AMD GPU providing the graphics horsepower.

That’s a pretty impressive domination of the industry. When it comes to game consoles, AMD enjoys a larger market share than rival Nvidia does with computer graphics cards, and a degree of popularity in line with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) when it comes to computer CPUs.

Why Sony and Microsoft Chose AMD Jaguar

There are a few questions when it comes to AMD’s apparent vice grip on the video game console market.

First, when there is so much apparent overlap with the PC gaming industry — to the point where Xbox One and PS4 games can be streamed to a PC, and Microsoft is pushing “Xbox Play Anywhere” games that can be played on its console or a PC — how is AMD front and center? Shouldn’t these consoles be running Intel CPUs with Nvidia graphics chips?

According to Forbes’ Patrick Moorhead, there’s a good reason for that. He says both console makers wanted to stick with X86 architecture to make game and app development easier. They wanted 64-bit processing. And they wanted both the CPU and the GPU together on a single piece of silicon — a SOC (system on chip) design that saves space and generates less heat.

These very specific design requirements eliminated the two power players in PC gaming. AMD can’t come close to Intel’s PC CPU market share, but the AMD Jaguar CPU does what Intel couldn’t do — put a 64-bit X86 processor with high-powered graphics on a single, custom chip.

And while Nvidia is number one for PC graphics cards, it lacks the X86 license and know-how to design the SOC that Microsoft and Sony wanted.

