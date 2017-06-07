7 Ways to Play the Crude Oil Carnage

Crude oil is being hammered lower in trading on Wednesday, with the United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSEARCA: USO ) down nearly 5% to test its early May low. The move fully reversed the small rebound surrounding the recent OPEC production meeting. While the output cap agreement that was signed last year was extended — as expected — the market was secretly hoping for more … like a deeper output cut amid still-bloated inventories.

Source: Shutterstock

Moreover, there is a growing sense that OPEC is losing control of the market as U.S. shale producers have aggressively lowered their cost profiles, allowing them to profitably pump with crude prices down at these levels. This wasn’t the case when OPEC first launched its oil price war in 2014 in a bid to recapture market share.

The tensions are bursting onto the surface with a breakdown in relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as Saudi Arabia and its allies accuse Qatar (a heavy natural gas producer) of cozying up to Iran, Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. Qater is growing isolated amid canceled flights and talk of an economic blockade.

The risk here is that a breakdown in diplomatic relations could fuel a breakdown in OPEC cooperation. Indeed, recent reports show compliance with the output freeze deal is falling. Should this continue, oil prices could careen to the downside as countries scramble to pump as much as possible before prices fall even further.

Here are seven ways to play this scenario:

Next Page