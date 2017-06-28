Dipping Celgene Corporation (CELG) Stock Is Begging to Be Bought

Profit taking has come to Wall Street. Especially in technology stocks. It’s almost as if we’re seeing a replay of the June 9 swoon when sellers initially struck. Once again, big-cap tech and semiconductors are leading the bloodletting. But I’m not interested in buying the dip in the Nasdaq. Not yet at least. It’s the pullback in biotech stocks and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG ) that has me licking my chops.

Indeed, CELG stock has one of the healthiest-looking setups for the week ahead.

I recently highlighted the breakout in the SPDR S&P Biotech (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XBI ) and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ: IBB ) and concluded that any and all price dips should be viewed as buying opportunities.

While playing the entire industry via these ETFs is certainly a valid idea here, let’s focus on one stock that’s leading the charge: Celgene.

One of the quickest ways to identify leading stocks in a particular sector is to view the top holdings of that sector’s ETF. In this case, I used IBB, which boasts CELG stock, Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN ) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB ) as its biggest three holdings.

Of the trio, AMGN and CELG are the most liquid, but it’s Celgene that is currently exhibiting the most relative strength. Going with the best of breed is a time-tested tactic to ensure the wind is at your back.

Celgene’s Chart

You can see how Celgene stock began outperforming the biotech sector (IBB) in early June. That means the stock was able to garner greater gains than IBB over the past few weeks.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

Further buttressing the bullish argument is the magnitude of the stock’s recent breakout as well as the sheer amount of participation. Although CELG was already up seven of its past eight trading sessions before the June 21 breakout candle, it was still able to launch another three days and $10 higher.

This wasn’t some small-time resistance breach led by a handful of players. It was a broad buying binge from institutions across the board.

And the volume, just look at the volume! Seven accumulation days over 10 days is about as good as it gets. In contrast, the past two days of selling (Monday & Tuesday) saw light volume showing little urgency by sellers to abandon ship. While the stock may retreat for another trading session or two, there’s no doubt this dip should be used to initiate bullish CELG plays.

