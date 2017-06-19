The FANGs: 3 to Buy, 1 to Sell

Over the past few years, FANGs have become investor favorites because the collection of powerhouse tech stocks are known for delivering double-digit gains to their shareholders.

However, this week Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) have all tumbled amid a tech sell-off.

The steep losses faced by the coveted FANGs has caused many to question whether the four are still buy-and-hold investments.

With prices on the decline, now is a great time to scoop up tech stocks that you can hold on to in the long-term. That’s certainly the case for FB, AMZN and NFLX. However, GOOGL is looking a little bit shakier because the firm’s bread-and-butter, advertising revenue, could take a hit in the months to come.

Right now is a great time for investors to pick up highly regarded stocks for bargain prices, but I’d join in with the masses and get rid of GOOGL. With that in mind, here’s what you need to know about these FANG stocks.

