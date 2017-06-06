Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock Is Unfit for Investment

Wearables pioneer Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT ) has had a rough ride over the past year as FIT stock plummeted over 60% due to rising competition in the space. While it pays to be first, it’s much more important to be best — just ask Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ).

Fitbit’s strong brand recognition is just about all the company has going for it at the moment, and investors hoping that the firm’s forays into the healthcare space and developing its own app store are likely to be very disappointed. FIT stock is looking unrecoverable at this point, and traders would be wise to abandon ship as soon as possible.

Fitbit Faces Tough Competition

Perhaps the biggest threat to FIT’s business is the rising competition from more competent smartwatches. While it’s true that many people are still after just a regular activity tracker that doesn’t do much else, the number of folks who are willing to invest in a device that already appears to be behind the curve is dwindling. Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) smartwatch and Android’s Android Wear devices offer a slew of features that make Fitbit’s attempt at a competing product, the Blaze or Surge, look like a children’s toy.

Sure, FIT CEO James Park has promised that the firm will beef up its app offerings by creating its own app store, but I think it’s a bit late for that. Given the choice between a device that integrates with their existing smartphone and apps and one that comes with its own range of apps, consumers will probably pick the easier, more seamless integration that an Android Wear or Apple Watch device offers.

Fitbit has been able to compete on price so far, but now that we are talking smartwatches rather than just fitness trackers, that price advantage is slipping away. Fitbit’s smartwatch will set you back around $200, while the Apple Watch is just $70 more. Considering that you get all the extra features that Apple offers, plus it fits right in with your existing iOS ecosystem, that price difference doesn’t seem like much.

