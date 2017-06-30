Friday’s Vital Data: Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Tesla Inc (TSLA) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

U.S. stock futures are trading broadly higher this morning, as Wall Street looks to bounce back from yesterday’s drubbing. Tech is leading the way, with Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) heading up a rally in semiconductors following a strong third-quarter earnings report. With a holiday-shortened week next week, look for a fair amount of positioning from traders today, especially in the options pits.

At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.18%, S&P 500 futures had risen 0.18% and Nasdaq-100 futures were up more than 0.11%.

On the options front, volume was impressive on Thursday, driven by a wave of buybacks and dividend increases in the U.S. banking sector following the Federal Reserve’s stress tests. Overall, about 20.1 million calls and 19.2 million puts changed hands on Thursday. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio continued its recent rise, arriving at 0.69. However, the 10-day moving average slipped to 0.63.

Diving into Thursday’s options activity, Micron Technology saw a rush of call options activity ahead of last night’s third-quarter earnings report, while Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) bulls continued to waver as deliveries data looms on the horizon. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) layout a plan to buy back nearly $20 billion in stock after passing the Fed’s stress tests.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

After the close last night, Micron Technology reported third-quarter earnings of $1.62 per share, blowing out last year’s loss of 21 cents per share and besting the consensus target of $1.51 per share. Revenue nearly doubled, arriving at $5.6 billion compared to $2.9 billion in the year-ago period. Wall Street was looking for sales of $5.4 billion.

What’s more, Micron lifted guidance going forward:

“We expect healthy industry demand to persist into 2018, reflecting broader trends in the data center and mobile markets,” Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra told analysts in the earnings call, as Micron placed fourth-quarter revenue at between $5.7 billion and $6.1 billion with earnings of between $1.73 to $1.87 per share. Analysts had been expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $5.62 billion and a profit of $1.57 per share.

Options traders were ready for the report, with volume topping 810,000 contracts and calls making up 65% of the overall haul. MU bulls are targeting even more gains, however, as the July put/call open interest ratio currently rests at 0.40, with calls more than doubling puts among options set to expire next month. Peak call OI for the series is conservative, however, with 69,000 contracts open at the in-the-money $28 strike. Should these call traders roll up and out, it could have a bullish effect on MU’s sentiment backdrop.

