Play the Sector Rotation Game

U.S. stocks, largely speaking, closed flat for the week last Friday. Plenty of risk headlines, from political to geopolitical, continue to be thrown at this market yet the primary trajectory remains higher.

While I always want to respect both sides of the market, fighting a primary trend or prematurely calling tops and bottoms is a fool’s game and leads to losing portfolios. In that vein, although the broader U.S. stock indices have traded with a sluggish upward bias of late, underneath the surface, we have continued to see meaningful group and sector rotation, which is what is keeping a bid underneath the broader stock indices.

Sector Rotation Reigns

You see, over the years I have learned to divide the stock market into two general environments:

A general risk-on/risk-off environment where correlation among stocks is high and the primary driver of market movements is a general appetite or avoidance of risky assets. This type of environment tends to take place around stock market lows or highs in any time frame (near intermediate- and longer-term), or around major news events. The second type of environment, and the one we currently find ourselves in, sees money flowing from one sector or group of stocks to another as investors allocate capital based on what they think will be the next group of stocks to outperform.



Click to Enlarge

Before looking at the most recent group and sector rotation, here is a chart of the S&P 500 versus the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX.

Note that the mouth of my hungry alligator chart — i.e. the spread between implied volatility and stocks — continues to widen. While this is no immediate-term call to dump all stocks and head for cover, it should serve as some perspective in the bigger picture as ultimately a mean-reversion move will take place that will see stocks tumble and fear spike. This holds particularly true after eight years into a cyclical bull market that arguably is long in the tooth.

To kick off the week, here are the top three things on my notepad today:

1. Quarter-End — This week we get quarter and first-half-2017 end. Fund managers may be forced to window dress their portfolios, i.e. chase tech and biotech stocks higher this week, which could keep the bid under the market. Any dramatic move to the contrary would in my eye be a warning sign.

2. Can the S&P 500 Top 2500? That remains a key question for the broader market, and the more we see group and sector rotation like we saw last week in biotech, the more this becomes a reasonable next upside target. I want to continue playing this rotation game until it stops working.

Next Page