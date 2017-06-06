Should You Buy Realty Income Corp (O) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O ) is arguably the world’s most popular real-estate investment trust. The company cleverly branded itself as the “Monthly Dividend Company” well before monthly dividends became popular. And investors have flocked to O stock ever since. The combination of reliable monthly income and strong performance has won the company many fans.

However, O has become more controversial over the past year. With interest rates beginning to rise, REITs could take a hit. And Realty Income remains one of the most expensive REITs out there on a price-to-funds-from-operations “FFO” basis.

O stock has dropped as much as 25% from its 2016 peak as investors rethink the company’s future. Is this dip enough to make this REIT stalwart attractive, or will a better sub-$50 entry point be coming soon?

Let’s take a look.

O Stock Cons

Rising Interest Rates: Any discussion of REITs has to start with the big questions. How far will interest rates rise? And how badly will REITs be affected? Since 2009, U.S. short-term interest rates have held steady at zero, more or less. This has led to a boom in REIT prices. This is for three reasons.

First, the value of a real estate company’s properties increase when interest rates fall, since cap rates decline. Second, REITs can borrow money cheaper, reducing their interest costs, leading to more FFO, higher dividends and more deal-making ability. Third, investors will accept lower dividend yields (and thus higher stock prices) for REITs given the dearth of safer yield options.

All these favorable effects go into reverse as interest rates rise. Realty Income’s properties lose value as investors demand better cap rates. Realty Income’s substantial debtload will require higher interest rates to refinance. And the company’s dividend yield will rise. A mere 0.5% increase in interest rates would likely cause O stock to have to yield 5% (it yields 4.5%) now; such a move would cause the price of O stock to fall from $55 to $50.

Retail Woes: Realty Income is more diversified than many of its peers. We aren’t talking a low-end mall REIT here. Still, Realty Income has invested heavily in properties whose tenants are generally brick and mortar retailers. Yes, many of their leading tenants, such as Walgreens Boot Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA ), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR ), Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ), and CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) are less exposed to Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

But less exposure doesn’t mean that they are entirely in the clear. As the recent news about a potential Amazon Pharmacy reminds us, very little is safe from e-commerce at this point. More broadly, the United States is already among the most overbuilt countries in the world for commercial retail space. Even if Realty Income’s tenants hold up well, the flood of failing retailers will cause overall rent rates to decline as vacancies pile up.

Still Expensive: No matter how you cut it, O stock still looks expensive both against peers and its own past history. You can get retail-orientated REITs with decent properties trading at far cheaper multiples today. Sure, Realty Income has earned a premium with its reliable performance over the years. But arguably the share price is still too lofty here.

Consider the dividend. Over the past 13 years, Realty Income’s historical median dividend yield has been 5.1%. The majority of that span fell during the zero-interest rate years. And yet now, with interest rates on the rise, O stock yields just 4.5%. This will easily move to 5%, or even, perhaps, 5.5% given a couple more Federal Reserve rate hikes. O stock could hit 50 or even the high 40s to account for that new interest rate reality.

