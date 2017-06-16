Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock: Some Good News, And Some Bad News

There’s part of me that feels a bit bad for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) CEO Evan Spiegel. Since its March IPO, SNAP stock has been one of the most-covered — and most-criticized — issues in the market. The complaints seem endless. Snapchat user growth is too slow. It’s not the next Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ). Snap Inc is losing money.

All those things are true, to be sure. But, none of them should be a surprise. Nor does the blame lay solely at Spiegel’s feet, either.

It’s not the CEO’s fault that the market was willing to value an early-stage social media company at $25 billion. And, it’s not the sign of some sort of catastrophic change in the business that, at three-plus months after its IPO, SNAP stock has returned to its $17 IPO price.

To be clear, I don’t think SNAP stock is a buy, even at the IPO price. But, the sentiment surrounding Snap Inc looks too negative — and the short case sounds too easy. Going forward, it’s worth keeping in mind that many of the negative facts cited to justify a short of SNAP stock, or its sign as the peak of some sort of new tech bubble, might not be as negative as investors think. Much of the “bad news” being priced into SNAP stock could actually be good news — at some point.

Marketers Aren’t Using Snapchat

A recent social media survey showed that just 7% of marketers are using Snapchat. That compares to 94% for Facebook, 68% for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ), 56% for Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) LinkedIn, and 45% for Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) YouTube.

Is that a problem for Snap Inc? Or is that an opportunity? Again, the figure shouldn’t necessarily be a surprise. Snapchat only now is monetizing users. The platform itself is less than six years old.

But, how an investor sees that number likely informs his or her sentiment toward SNAP stock. A 7% reach seems to imply that Snapchat simply isn’t that useful to marketers. Yet, its younger-skewing (and thus highly-coveted) demographic should be intensely attractive to those marketers. And, in some senses, Snapchat simply hasn’t figured out how to market itself. Bear in mind that when Facebook stock plunged not long after its IPO, one key risk cited was the company’s seeming inability to make any money on mobile.

Snapchat may have some tricks up its sleeve, however. A recent deal with McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) seems an innovative, and potentially lucrative, revenue stream. And, if Snapchat can get that penetration from 7% up near YouTube, let alone Facebook, its ad revenue should rise exponentially.

That’s a big “if,” to be sure. But, dismissing SNAP stock based on current reach ignores the potential impact of market share gains. It seems far too early to do so.

