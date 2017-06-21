Wednesday’s Vital Data: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

U.S. stock futures were down early but mostly rallied into the open, as traders fret over falling oil prices and the potential impact on inflation. Crude oil is down at $43.70 per barrel this morning, and some analysts are calling for $30 oil, which could drag inflationary pressures sharply lower — a real problem for the Federal Reserve and its current pro-interest-rate hike policies.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.02%, S&P 500 futures have fallen 0.01% and Nasdaq-100 futures have gained 0.18%.

On the options front, puts gained traction as calls dropped out of favor amid yesterday’s selling. Overall, about 14.5 million calls and 14.1 million puts changed hands on the day. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rebounded sharply to 0.72, driving the 10-day moving average to a fresh two-month high of 0.66.

Turning to Tuesday’s options activity, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) received a considerable boost in call options after both Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU ) said they’d begin using AMD’s Epyc server CPUs. Meanwhile, Pacific Crest waxed bullish on AMD and upgraded Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) due to the cryptocurrency boom in GPU sales. Finally, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) saw a surge in call options after a bullish note from JPMorgan.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Fresh off news that Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) new top-of-the-line i9 CPUs wouldn’t arrive until October, Advanced Micro Devices was boosted yet again when both Microsoft and Baidu said they would begin using AMD’s Epyc server CPUs in their new data centers. Baidu’s senior director of technology systems, Liu Chao, went as far as to note that: “With AMD and their new Epyc processor, we are confident that innovation in the server market will accelerate.”

AMD bulls responded by sending the stock nearly 6% higher in response, despite the overall selling mood on Wall Street. AMD options traders were also on the ball, sending more than 672,000 contracts across the tape, with calls gobbling up 75% of the day’s take.

That said, some of yesterday’s call activity may have been driven by profit taking, as the July put/call open interest ratio ticked higher from 0.45 yesterday to 0.47 today. Peak call OI for the series numbers more than 64,000 contracts at the overhead $14 strike, where short-term traders are looking for AMD’s current rally to stall.

