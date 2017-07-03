3 Stocks to Watch on Thursday: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), American Express Company (AXP) and PTC Inc (PTC)

Stocks finished broadly higher Wednesday, led by energy stocks, which improved by 1.4% as a sector by day’s end. The S&P 500 surged 0.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher by 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6%

Several companies are on the move Thursday morning amid their latest quarterly released. Making it into the spotlight today are T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP ) and PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC ).

Here’s what you should know heading into Thursday’s trade:

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

TMUS is getting a lift in Thursday’s trade after the company’s outstanding second-quarter results.

Earnings came in at 67 cents per share, topping the 38 cents per share that analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected by a considerable margin. The figure was also 168% higher than the year-ago period.

T-Mobile raked in $10.21 billion in revenue, beating the $9.81 billion that the consensus estimate called for. The top line was nearly 10% better year-over-year.

The mobile carrier’s net adds tallied up to 1.33 million, which was better than the 807,000 predicted by Wall Street’s pros. T-Mobile CEO John Legere said strong additions of business customers drove the impressive earnings output.

TMUS stock actually was halted shortly after the report, but it has since resumed trading. Shares look ready to open Thursday about 3% higher.

American Express Company (AXP)

AXP stock is sliding this morning despite a solid performance on the earnings front.

Wednesday night, American Express posted earnings of $1.47 per share, which was enough to get over Wall Street analysts’ views for $1.43. Meanwhile, revenues of $8.31 billion — a fractional uptick from the year-ago period — topped analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion.

Overall, net income was down 33% to $1.3 billion. However, that was partly the result of year-over-year comparisons that still included business from its Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ) partnership; Costco has since ditched that partnership and teamed up with Visa Inc (NYSE: V ) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ) instead.

The company also was weighed down by high costs connected to its cardmember services, which include such perks as Uber credits and airport lounge access.

PTC Inc (PTC)

Design and lifecycle management solutions provider PTC is taking a significant hit this morning, cutting deeply into a high-outperformance year.

PTC reported 28 cents per share of adjusted profits in its fiscal third quarter, which was in line with analysts’ projections. Meanwhile, revenues of $291.3 million came in ahead of Wall Street’s predictions for $290.6 million, and came in 4% higher year-over-year.

Licensing and subscription bookings came in at $90 million, a 14% decline year-over-year. Subscription bookings were 64% of all bookings, below estimates.

Weighing on the stock this morning is the company’s outlook. PTC predicts it will bring in fourth-quarter earnings in a range of 33 to 38 cents per share, with the midpoint falling below analysts’ expectations of 37 cents per share. Worse, a revenue range of $303 million to $308 million came in completely below the street’s view of $308.99 million.

PTC shares are getting pummeled by more than 10% in Thursday morning’s action. The stock was up more than 50% over the past 52 weeks prior to this morning’s trade.