3 Transportation Stocks That Are Ready to Truck Higher

As tech stocks take a back seat, transportation stocks have been tapped to drive the bus. This shouldn’t be too surprising. After all, the capital fleeing technology had to head somewhere. And fortunately for bulls, it remained in the market instead of heading for the sidelines. The rotation has allowed the broader market to stay afloat — the S&P 500 is down a scant 0.5% — while profit takers struck in tech.

With last Friday’s solid rally, the iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA: IYT ) was able to register a new, all-time closing high at $174,57. And with that, IYT has now gained 7.2% year-to-date.

It’s not as inspiring as the tech sector, but perhaps it’s poised for some back-half catch-up if the rotation continues. And with the IYT at record highs, it’s not like there’s any overhead resistance so buyers can press their advantage here.

In scanning the top holdings of IYT, these three stocks stood out for their healthy uptrends and quality setups. I believe each of these three transportation stocks are ready to truck higher, and I have trade suggestions that will help you capture any upside.

Next Page